Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and, briefly, Conan O’Brien united for a video in which they “colluded” to figure out how to respond to President Donald Trump, who recently called out the three late-night TV show hosts for being unfunny while speaking at a South Carolina rally earlier this week.

The taped segment, which you can watch below, opened up both Colbert’s “The Late Show” and Fallon’s “The Tonight Show."

The video shows Fallon and Colbert talking about Trump’s comments.

"I heard he said some pretty bad stuff about us," Fallon says.

Colbert mockingly responds, “That doesn’t sound like him.”

This leads to O’Brien popping onto the screen. He advises the two comedians to “be civil.”

“If we're not careful, this could start to get ugly,” he jokes.

Colbert then agreed to meet Fallon at the Red Hen restaurant for lunch. The Red Hen denied service to press secretary Sarah Sanders this past week, too.

The video aired during the same week that Trump bashed all three hosts during a South Carolina rally for South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, Mashable reported.

"I mean, honestly, are these people funny?" Trump asked the rally. "And I can laugh at myself. Frankly, if I couldn't I'd be in big trouble. But there's no talent, he's not, they're not like, talented people."

Trump and Fallon have specifically had a war of words over the last week. It began after Fallon told The Hollywood Reporter he regretted a 2016 interview he did with then-presidential candidate Trump in which Fallon ruffled Trump’s hair. Fallon received a heavy amount of criticism for the interview, which still follows him.

In response to Fallon’s admission of regret, Trump bashed Fallon on Twitter, telling him to “be a man.”

Trump said in his tweet that Fallon “is now whimpering to all that he did the famous ‘hair show’ with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have “humanized” me-he is taking heat. He called & said ‘monster ratings.’”

Fallon responded by donating to Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES), which helps provide educational and legal service to immigrants.

Fallon then opened Monday night’s episode of “The Tonight Show” with a monologue focused on the Trump controversy, according to the Deseret News.

"Before we begin, I just wanna give a shout-out to our show's number one fan, the president of the United States!" Fallon said in his opening monologue. "As you may have heard, last night, the president of the United States went after me on Twitter, so Melania, if you're watching, I don't think your anti-bullying campaign is working."

He said he thought about responding right away to Trump.

"Then I thought, 'Wait, shouldn't he have more important things to do?'" Fallon said. "He's the president! What are you doing? Why are you tweeting at me?"

Fallon said he never called Trump to receive “monster ratings.”

"I've never called this human in my life. I don't have his number, I don't want his number," Fallon said during the show. "By the way, Donald, I don't know if you've seen my ratings the past two years, but you didn't help."