The defensive line may be the deepest position on the team in terms of experience at Utah State. From the starters to the key backups, here's the summer breakdown of the Aggies' defensive trenches.

Starters: DE Adewale Adeoye, DE Devon Anderson, NG Christopher Unga

Utah State returns all three of its starters from last season in Adeoye, Anderson and Unga. However, co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Frank Maile had this to say about the line, according to the USU athletics website:

"I’ve told the guys everything is open and we don’t have any starters right now. It has been competitive, and will continue to be competitive, as we move forward this spring and figure out who is who. But, I’m excited, because we have a lot of talent up front."

Senior Adeoye made 43 tackles, 4.5 of them for loss, 1.0 sack and one forced fumble last season. Junior Anderson made 32 tackles, 3.5 of them for loss and 1.0 sack with two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Finally, junior Unga made 32 tackles with 4.5 of them for loss.

While the Aggies return plenty of experience in the defensive trenches, there's still plenty of work to do before the start of the season. Top on that list is to improve a run defense that gave up an average of 216.4 yards per game, which was good enough for No. 115 out of 129 teams in the FBS last year. The pass rush was better as the Aggies averaged 1.85 sacks per game, which is No. 83 in the FBS. Not the worst in the country, but there's plenty of room for improvement in all aspects of the defensive trenches.

Adeoye is lucky to be alive after being injured in an accident in which the SUV he was in struck a semi-truck in 2015. His recovery and return to the team is nothing short of remarkable.

Backups

In addition to returning all of last year's starters, Utah State also has plenty of depth behind the starters.

Junior defensive end Jacoby Wildman actually led all defensive linemen in tackles with 45 last season, including 1.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and a fumble recovery. Starter or not, Wildman will be a critical part of Utah State's rotation up front. Nose guards Gasetoto Schuster and Mohelika Uasike also return after combining for 27 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles. NG Ritisoni Fata, DE Logan Lee and DE Nami Tuitu'u all were able to pick up some tackles last season as sophomores, further adding to Utah State's considerable depth on the line.

Oklahoma State transfer Fua Leilua from Spanish Fork is eligible this season after having to sit out last season due to transfer rules. Leilua told the Oklahoma State blog Pistols Firing that family was the main reason for his transfer to Utah State. "What I can say is being here (in Utah) is easier on my wife to be around her father with. Also, Utah State was just a better fit as a father and a husband because my wife will be surrounded by other married couples with children. It’s an easier transition than it was for us to move to Oklahoma," Leilua said. Leilua was a three-star recruit and received offers from TCU and Arizona State. He will be a solid boost in 2018 and could very well see significant playing time this fall.

Dalton Baker is moving from linebacker to the defensive line after recording 20 tackles last season. Sophomore defensive ends Caden Andersen, Jake Pitcher and Keith Tambe round out the roster, although they have yet to record a stat in college.

In short, Utah State returns a lot of experienced defensive linemen with new talent like Leilua ready to make their contributions. While there's still plenty of work to do, particularly on run defense, hopefully returning all that experience will help the team take the step forward it needs.