SALT LAKE CITY — A man was stabbed multiple times after police say he tried to help a woman being assaulted by her husband in Nephi.

Bryan Berdell Terry, 26, was charged Monday in Juab County's 4th District Court with attempted murder, a first-degree felony, and assault, a class A misdemeanor. He has a history of violence and mental illness, according to court records.

On Saturday, police say Terry became angry at his wife and punched her.

"A friend intervened and told Terry to stop. Terry went into the house and then came back out yelling that (he) was going to stab someone and 'someone was going to die,'" according to charging documents.

The friend who tried to help was stabbed five times with a steak knife in both arms, his torso and his lower stomach, the charges state.

When police arrived, they found Terry sitting on the front porch. He "stated he had been drinking" and "didn't know why" he stabbed the victim, according to a Juab County Jail report.

"At the hospital, medical personnel told officers that the victim was lucky because the knife had missed critical arteries in the areas where the victim was stabbed," according to the charges.

Terry's next court hearing is scheduled for July 10.

He has a history of violent crimes and was scheduled to be sentenced on a prior conviction on Tuesday, court records indicate.

In May, Terry was convicted on amended charges of attempted possession of a firearm by a restricted person and threat of violence for a 2016 incident in which he stole his father's rifle and said he was going to kill an Adult Probation and Parole officer, according to charging documents. The case took extra time to resolve due to questions over Terry's mental competency.

In 2012, Terry, who was again extremely intoxicated, was charged with aggravated assault for cutting a woman's neck, according to charges. The case was eventually dismissed when Terry was found mentally incompetent to stand trial, court records state.