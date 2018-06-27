WEST VALLEY CITY — Police arrested a man who they say murdered two people who lived on the same property.

Kennedy Lund, 23, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of two counts of murder in the deaths of Chasidy Gerber, 37, and Martin Barron, 33.

West Valley police were called to 1431 W. 3350 South about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a shooting. Gerber and Barron lived in a shed on the property and Lund lived in the house, police said.

The three got into an argument over an unknown issue, said West Valley police spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku.

After the shootings, Lund went across the street to another family member's house where family members took the gun away from him, she said.

Police surrounded the house and convinced Lund to come out and surrender without further incident.

Additional information will be posted throughout the day.