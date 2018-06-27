SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for June 27.

Romney claims victory over Kennedy

Mitt Romney claimed victory over Mike Kennedy in the GOP U.S. Senate primary race as polls closed Tuesday, according to the Deseret News.

Romney declared victory in a race to see who would become the Republican nominee in the race this fall to replace Sen. Orrin Hatch as senator of Utah.

Romney outpaced Kennedy 72 to 27 percent based on initial returns.

"It looks like our team won the primary," Romney said.

House Speaker Greg Hughes resigns from inland port board

House Speaker Greg Hughes resigned from his position on the board of the Utah Inland Port Authority, according to the Deseret News.

Revelations this week showed Hughes had ties to several properties that would make him ineligible to be a board member.

Hughes announced his decision on KNRS radio.

"I will not be the inland port enemies' best weapon," Hughes said on the talk show.

Hatch and Lee praise Trump travel ban

The U.S. Supreme Court voted 5-4 Tuesday to uphold the latest version of the Trump administration’s travel ban.

And it seems Utah leaders support the decision, according to the Deseret News.

Sens. Mike Lee and Orrin Hatch both praised SCOTUS for upholding the travel ban.

Imam Yuseff Abdi, who leads the Salt Lake City mosque Madina Masjid, denounced the decision.

"Many people came to this country, changed their life, and did a lot of good things in this country," he said. "So why do we have to destroy things we have been building for many, many years?”

17 states sue Trump administration

Seventeen states have sued President Donald Trump’s administration in a move designed to help reunite migrant families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border, according to The Associated Press.

The lawsuit comes at the same time that a federal judge in California ruled the administration must reunite children with their families within 30 days, or 14 days if the child is less than 5 years old.

“It wasn't immediately clear how the federal ruling would impact the states' lawsuit, which was filed in federal court in Seattle,” according to the AP.

"The administration's practice of separating families is cruel, plain and simple," New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said in an emailed statement. "Every day, it seems like the administration is issuing new, contradictory policies and relying on new, contradictory justifications. But we can't forget: the lives of real people hang in the balance."

