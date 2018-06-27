Unofficial voting results from Tuesday’s primary elections in Utah, as of midnight Tuesday night.

In partisan races, the leading vote-getter in each contest advances to the Nov. 6 general election. Key to party affiliations: (R) Republican, (D) Democrat.

“Inc” denotes incumbent.

School board elections are nonpartisan. In those primaries, the top two vote-getters for each office advance to the general election.

These results do not include provisional ballots or mail-in votes that were not received by Tuesday. Results are not official until votes are canvassed next month.

U.S. Senate

Mitt Romney (R) 214,084 72%

Mike Kennedy (R) 83,487 28%

U.S. House District 1

Davis County north of Farmington, and all of Weber, Cache, Box Elder, Summit, Uintah, Duchesne, Morgan, Rich and Daggett counties

Lee Castillo (D) 6,411 57%

Kurt Weiland (D) 4,915 43%

U.S. House District 3

Utah County areas generally east of I-15, plus all of Provo and Vineyard; Sandy and Midvale east of 700 East, Draper, Cottonwood Heights and Holladay in Salt Lake County; and all of Carbon, Emery, Grand, San Juan and Wasatch counties

John Curtis (R-inc) 55,977 75%

Christopher Herrod (R) 18,950 25%

State Senate

DISTRICT 2

Salt Lake City: most areas east of I-15, plus Glendale area, excluding all of Sugar House and most residential areas between 1300 East and Foothill Drive; plus Emigration Canyon

Derek Lloyd Kitchen (D) 4,996 53%

Jennifer Plumb (D) 4,485 47%

DISTRICT 3

Salt Lake County: Sugar House areas west of 1300 East, South Salt Lake, Millcreek generally west of Highland Drive, West Valley City generally east of 2200 West, and most Murray areas west of State Street and north of 5900 South

Jeremy D. Egan (R) 2,331 58%

Marlin R. Baer (R) 1,655 42%

DISTRICT 8

(2-year term)

Salt Lake County: Murray areas generally east of State Street or south of I-215; Midvale; most of Cottonwood Heights, excluding some areas south of Little Cottonwood Creek; most Sandy areas north of 9000 South and west of 700 East; Holladay east of I-215; and Big Cottonwood Canyon

Brian Zehnder (R-inc) 5,637 62%

Jaren L. Davis (R) 3,501 38%

DISTRICT 17

Tooele County, except Tooele City, Lincoln and part of Erda; all of Box Elder County; and Nibley, Wellsville and Paradise-Avon areas of Cache County

Scott Sandall (R) 6,660 53%

Clark N. Davis (R) 5,950 47%

DISTRICT 26

Summit County: Park City and Snyderville Basin areas south of I-80, Kamas-Oakley area; most of Wasatch County, generally north of about 2400 South; and all of Uintah, Duchesne and Daggett counties

Eileen Gallagher (D) 1,193 62%

Pat Vaughn (D) 721 38%

DISTRICT 26

Summit County: Park City and Snyderville Basin areas south of I-80, Kamas-Oakley area; most of Wasatch County, generally north of about 2400 South; and all of Uintah, Duchesne and Daggett counties

Brian K. Gorum (R) 4,607 39%

Ronald Winteton (R) 4,034 34%

Jack Rubin (R) 3,244 27%

State representatives

DISTRICT 4

Cache County: most areas of Logan City, and Logan Canyon

Dan N. Johnson (R) 1,390 55%

Greg Merrill (R) 1,135 45%

DISTRICT 7

Weber County: most of North Ogden, most of Pleasant View and northeast portion of Ogden

Kyle R. Andersen (R-inc.) 2,569 59%

Lisa Roskelley (R) 1,804 41%

DISTRICT 8

Weber County: north-central and east-central areas of Ogden, most areas of Harrisville, southwest corner of North Ogden, and Ogden Valley

Steve Waldrip (R) 1,778 59%

Jason B. Kyle (R) 1,236 41%

DISTRICT 10

Weber County: most Ogden areas south of 27th Street, most South Ogden areas north of 5100 South or east of Wasatch Drive, and Woodland Estates

Lorraine P. Brown (R) 1,329 57%

Terry D Schow (R) 1,005 43%

DISTRICT 19

Davis County: most of Bountiful, generally excluding areas west of 500 West or south of about 3100 South

Raymond Ward (R-inc) 4,424 67%

Phill Wright (R) 2,226 33%

DISTRICT 20

Davis County: North Salt Lake, Bountiful west of 500 West or south of about 3100 South, Woods Cross and West Bountiful

Melissa Garff Ballard (R) 2,103 42%

Matt Jensen (R) 1,881 37%

Glen G. Jenkins (R) 1,050 21%

DISTRICT 24

Salt Lake CIty areas east of I-15 and generally north of 300 South

Jen Dailey-Provost (D) 1,552 35%

Igor Limansky (D) 1,468 33%

Jacquelyn Orton (D) 794 18%

Darin Mann (D) 594 13%

DISTRICT 27

Utah County: Alpine, most of Highland, Cedar Hills, Draper and Sundance

Brady Brammer (R) 2,739 58%

Jared Carman (R) 2,004 42%

DISTRICT 57

Utah County: American Fork east of about 700 East, Pleasant Grove

Jon Hawkins (R) 2,228 58%

Alexander Carter (R) 1,619 42%

DISTRICT 61

Utah County: Orem areas west of State Street and south of University Parkway, Provo areas west of 500 West and north of Center Street, and Provo areas south of Center Street and west of 1100 West

Marsha Judkins (R) 2,040 61%

Parl Johnson (R) 1,301 39%)

DISTRICT 69

Carbon County; southern half of Duchesne County, including Roosevelt, Myton and Duchesne City; Green River and northeast corner of Emery County; and Grand County areas north of I-70, or east of Moab and U.S. 191

Christine F. Watkins (R-inc)1,523 64%

Jae Potter (R) 842 36%

DISTRICT 71

Eastern half of Washington County, including Hurricane, La Verkin, Leeds and Toquerville; and Enoch, Parowan and Brian Head in Iron County

Brad Last (R-inc) 4,028 73%

Mark S. Borowiak (R) 1,471 27%

State School Board

DISTRICT 6

Salt Lake County: most of Taylorsville, west Jordan generally north of TRAX line, Kearns, West Valley City south of 4100 South

Valerie Velez-Hall was disqualified, so Brittney Cummins (inc.) and Megan Ruff advance to November election.

DISTRICT 9

Utah County: Pleasant Grove, American Fork, Lehi, Alpine, Highland, Cedar Hills, Saratoga Springs and Eagle Mountain south of S.R. 73, Genola, Goshen and Elberta

Cindy Davis 10,161 52%

Joylin Lincoln 3,133 16%

Kami Alvarez 3,114 16%

Avalie Muhlestein 2,949 15%

Salt Lake County

Jordan School Board

DISTRICT 3

South Jordan areas east of Redwood Road or south of about 11100 South, Daybreak areas generally east of Oquirrh Lake Road, and Riverton areas generally north of 12600 South and east of 2000 West

Tracy Miller (inc) 3,523 63%

Roy Harward 1,289 23%

Christian Cowart 782 14%

Davis County

COMMISSIONER, SEAT A

Bob J. Stevenson (R) 21,831 55%

Brian Muir (R) 18,221 45%

COMMISSIONER, SEAT B

Lorene Miner Kamalu (R)16,598 41%

Bruce Young (R) 15,507 39%

Thomas Christopulos (R)7,928 20%

Davis School Board

DISTRICT 3

Farmington, small section of northern Centerville, part of Fruit Heights, Kaysville areas generally south of Center Street or west of I-15

Julie Tanner (inc) 4,039 41%

Susan Firmage 3,077 31%

Beth McConkie Barber 2,709 28%

DISTRICT 6

Syracuse, southwest corner of Layton and areas west of 2200 West, Clearfield areas west of 1000 East and Freeport Center, southwest corner of West Point

Marie Stevenson 3,675 57%

Bonnie Kaye Bourgeous 1,795 28%

Erin Marie Blankenship 971 15%

Utah County

COMMISSIONER, SEAT A

Tanner Ainge (R) 33,814 70%

Tom Sakievich (R) 14,622 30%

COUNTY ATTORNEY

David O. Leavitt (R) 28,284 59%

Chad Grunander (R) 19,857 41%

SHERIFF

Mike Smith (R) 30,033 62%

Jim Phelps (R) 18,350 38%

Alpine School Board

DISTRICT 3

American Fork and some adjoining areas

‘Afa K. Palu 1,014 57%

Sarah Beeson 2,555 23%

Kara Sherman 918 20%

DISTRICT 5

Orem areas west of State Street and generally south of 800 North, all Orem areas west of I-15, and Vineyard

Ada Wilson and Seth Marble qualify; Mike Morrell withdrew.

Nebo School Board

DISTRICT 4

Salem, Elk Ridge, Woodland Hills, southwest corner of Spanish Fork

Rick B. Ainge (inc) 1,152 50%

Drew Daniels 736 32%

Larry Ballard 396 17%

Cache County

Logan School Board

DISTRICT 5

Larry J Williams 464 46%

Sara Menlove Doutre 387 38%

Daniel C Kent 167 16%

Summit County

No county or school board primaries

Tooele County

COMMISSIONER, SEAT A

Tom Tripp (R) 3,171 55%

Mitch Hall (R) 2,568 45%

COMMISSIONER, SEAT B

Kendall Thomas (R) 3,260 56%

Brenda Faddis (R) 2,525 44%

COUNTY AUDITOR

Alison H. McCoy (R) 3,580 63%

Tracey Marz (R) 2,088 37%

SHERIFF

Paul J. Wimmer (R-inc) 3,954 67%

M. Dean Adams (R) 1,912 33%

Wasatch County

COUNTY COUNCIL AT LARGE

Marilyn Crittenden (R) 2,094 53%

Alan Wayne McDonald (R) 1,842 47%

COUNTY COUNCIL EAST

Jeff Wade (R) 484 62%

Kimo Paulsen (R) 303 38%

COUNTY ATTORNEY

Scott H. Sweat (R-inc) 1,382 35%

Tyler J. Berg (R) 1,100 28%

Tyler R. Dow (R) 889 23%

Kit R. Kosakowski (R) 563 14%

Washington County

COMMISSIONER, SEAT A

Gil Almquist (R) 12,250 66%

Allen J Davis (R) 6,250 34%

Weber County

COMMISSIONER, SEAT A

Gage Froerer (R) 10,943 54%

James Ebert (R-inc) 4,996 24%

James J. Couts (R) 4,468 22%

SHERIFF

Ryan Arbon (R) 10,827 54%

Kevin Burns (R) 5,291 24%

David Macinnes (R) 3,958 22%

Ogden School Board

DISTRICT 2

Douglas B. Barker (inc) 501 42%

David L. Smith 373 32%

Oscar L. Mata 303 26%

DISTRICT 4

Sunni Wilkinson 415 50%

Iain Hueton 228 28%

Sheldon Cheshire 183 22%

Weber School Board

DISTRICT 4

Paul J. Widdison (inc) 2,155 47%

Stacey Palen 1,220 27%

Brice Lythgoe 883 19%

Edward N. Peters 304 7%

Other counties

Beaver

COMMISSIONER, SEAT B

Mark S. Whitney (R-inc) 820 61%

Bob Davidson (R) 517 39%

Box Elder

COMMISSIONER, SEAT A

Jeff Hadfield (R-inc) 4,986 67%

Charles M. Young (R) 2,467 33%

COMMISSIONER, SEAT B

Jeffrey D. Scott (R-inc) 4,440 60%

Jon E. Adams (R) 2,909 40%

Carbon

COMMISSIONER

Larry G Jensen (R) 891 47%

Kendra Seeley (R) 510 27%

Ryan Murray (R) 415 22%

Jay Darton Daugherty (R) 83 4%

COMMISSIONER/SURVEYOR

John Jones (D) 365 56%

Joe Christman (D) 292 44%

COMMISSIONER/SURVEYOR

Tony Martines (R) 1,415 74%

Jake Mellor (R-inc) 489 26%

Daggett

COMMISSIONER, SEAT B

Jack (John A.) Lytle (R-inc) 133 52%

Matthew D. Tippets (R) 123 48%

Duchesne

SHERIFF

Brandon Adams (R) 000 00%

Luke Stradinger (R) 000 00%

Rick Harrison (R) 000 00%

Travis Lane Tucker (R) 000 00%

Emery

SHERIFF

Greg Funk (R-inc) 1,145 64%

Keaton Cowley (R) 648 36%

Grand

COUNTY ATTORNEY

Race is nonpartisan. Top two vote-getters advance to November election.

Christina Sloan 1,076 46%

Stephen J. Stocks 662 28%

Steven G. Byers 589 25%

Iron

COMMISSIONER, SEAT A

Michael P Bleak (R-inc) 3,841 54%

Fred C Rowley (R) 3,334 46%

COMMISSIONER, SEAT B

Paul Cozzens (R) 2,766 38%

Jennie Hendricks (R) 2,351 32%

Michelle Jorgenson (R) 1,160 16%

Sam Brower (R) 1,041 14%

COUNTY ATTORNEY

Chad Dotson (R) 3,992 55%

Scott Burns (R) 3,270 45%

SHERIFF

Kenneth K. Carpenter (R)3,136 43%

Del Schlosser (R) 2,074 28%

David Evans (R) 1,436 20%

Caleb Anderson (R) 666 9%

Juab

COMMISSIONER, SEAT B

Richard K. Hansen (R) 851 43%

Jolene Jackson (R) 798 40%

Michael James Kramer (R)350 17%

SHERIFF

Douglas Anderson (R-inc) 1200 58%

Craig Barton Ryan (R) 864 42%

Kane

COMMISSIONER, SEAT A

Andy Gant (R) 1244 75%

Shawna Cox (R) 409 25%

COMMISSIONER, SEAT B

Brent Chamberlain (R) 847 51%

Jim Matson (R-inc) 411 25%

Tyler Cornell (R) 389 24%

COUNTY ATTORNEY

Robert Van Dyke (R-inc) 1120 68%

Van Mackelprang (R) 519 32%

Millard

COMMISSIONER, SEAT A

Evelyn M. Warnick (R) 1,684 59%

Jeffery W. George (R) 808 28%

Todd Macfarlane (R) 384 13%

COMMISSIONER, SEAT B

Dean Draper (R-inc) 1,578 55%

Bryce Tolbert (R) 1,267 45%

SHERIFF

Richard D. Jacobsen (R) 2,187 76%

Richard J. Carter (R) 699 24%

Morgan

Races are nonpartisan. Top two vote-getters for each office advance to November election.

COUNTY COUNCIL AT-LARGE

Sarah Swan 1022 34%

Austin F. Turner 946 32%

John Barber (inc) 860 29%

Jamie E. Grandpre 159 5%

COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 1

Tina D. Kelley 296 42%

Tina Cannon (inc) 231 32%

Larry Nance 184 26%

Piute

COMMISSIONER

Scott Gary Dalton (R) 229 53%

Mark B Cannon (R) 205 47%

Rich

COMMISSIONER, SEAT A

William Cox (R-inc) 460 52%

Jonathan Lee (R) 427 48%

COMMISSIONER, SEAT B

Simeon B. Weston (R) 599 68%

Pat Argyle (R) 281 32%

San Juan

COMMISSIONER, DISTRICT 1

Bruce Adams (R-inc) 000 00%

Logan Monson (R) 000 00%

COMMISSIONER, DISTRICT 3

Rebecca Benally (D-inc) 000 00%

Kenneth Maryboy (D) 000 00%

SHERIFF

Cal Dean Black (R) 000 00%

Jason Torgerson (R) 000 00%

Sanpete

COMMISSIONER, SEAT A

Edwin B. Sunderland (R) 2,205 55%

Justin B. Atkinson (R) 1,789 45%

Sevier

COMMISSIONER, SEAT A

Scott T. Johnson (R) 2442 66%

Conrad Miller (R) 1265 34%

Uintah

COMMISSIONER, SEAT A

Bart Haslem (R) 3,443 59%

Joni Crane (R) 2,344 41%

COMMISSIONER, SEAT B

Bill Stringer (R-inc) 2,135 37%

Troy Slaugh (R) 1,902 33%

Duane Shepherd (R-inc) 1,719 30%

COUNTY ATTORNEY

Greg Lamb (R) 4,292 75%

G. Mark Thomas (R-inc) 1,469 25%

SHERIFF

Steve Labrum (R) 3,666 63%

Leonard F Isaacson (R) 2,142 37%