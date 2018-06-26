SALT LAKE CITY — A cyclist in his 50s is in critical condition with possibly life-threatening injuries after colliding with a car Tuesday night.

About 9 p.m., a motorist was traveling southbound on West Temple about to enter the freeway at 900 South in Salt Lake City, and a bicyclist was riding in the same direction, according to Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Todd Royce.

Though the accident is under investigation, the lieutenant said the bicyclist might have realized he was about to get onto the freeway. When he made an abrupt left turn in front of the car, he was struck, Royce said.

The man on the bicycle was taken to Intermountain Medical Center in critical condition.

No one else was injured, Royce added.

The freeway on-ramp at 900 South was expected to be closed for a few hours while police investigated the accident, he said.