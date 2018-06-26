WEST VALLEY CITY — A man and woman were killed in a shooting Tuesday evening, police said.

Officers were dispatched about 7:15 p.m. to a home at 1431 W. 3350 South on a report of gunfire, West Valley police said in a tweet.

A man who lives in the house had an argument with a man and woman who lived in a shed on the same property. The man who lived in the home allegedly killed the man and the woman who lived in the shed, police said.

According to Roxeanne Vainuku, public information officer for West Valley police, the man went across the street to another family member's house after the shooting. Family members there took the gun away from him, she said.

When police arrived, witnesses on scene pointed across the street to the house the man had fled to, West Valley Deputy Chief Matt Elson said. Police surrounded the house and talked him into coming outside, where he was taken into custody, he said.

Police did not yet know the relationship between the three or what prompted the argument, Elson said, adding that investigators were interviewing witnesses.

The names of man and woman who were killed, and the name of the suspected shooter, were not immediately released.