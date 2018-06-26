SALT LAKE CITY — Layton's Lee Castillo has a big early edge over Bountiful's Kurt Weiland in Tuesday's Democratic primary, with both aiming to take on eight-term Republican Congressman Rob Bishop in the general election.

A 40-year-old social worker, Castillo is an openly gay Hispanic man who has campaigned on a platform of inclusivity, with the slogan "Utah Is for Everybody." With 57 percent of the early vote, he held a 1,000-vote edge over Weiland early Tuesday evening.

Utah's 1st Congressional District stretches across the northern border of the state and includes the cities of Logan, Ogden, Layton and Park City. The incumbent Bishop, who has represented the 1st District since 2003 and won in 2016 with two-thirds of the vote, has said a ninth term would be his last.

Castillo had narrowly edged Weiland at the convention, 53 percent to 47 percent.

Both Castillo and Weiland told the Deseret News before Tuesday's election that they were compelled to run by the politics of President Donald Trump and their belief that Bishop isn't acting in his constituents' best interests.

Both favored bump stock bans and other gun control measures, the medical cannabis ballot initiative and single-payer universal health care.

Despite the candidates' like-mindedness, their primary race was marred by a public incident at April's Davis County Democratic Party Convention.

The Standard-Examiner reported that Castillo and Weiland exchanged words after Castillo placed a sign near one of Weiland's tables. When Weiland put his hand on Castillo's arm, Castillo called the police. No charges were filed, however.

Castillo is employed by the Utah State Hospital and works with mentally ill inmates at county jails. He previously told the Deseret News that he would represent the "huge pockets of minorities who have felt disenfranchised."

The Layton High School graduate is the single father of an adopted teenage son, and has volunteered with the Utah Pride Center and the Road Home homeless service provider, among others.

A 72-year-old small business owner, Weiland teaches communication skills to corporate clients and had promised monthly town halls if he was elected.

The race also includes United Utah Party candidate Eric Eliason, of Logan, and Green Party hopeful Adam Davis, of South Jordan.