SALT LAKE CITY — One Democrat will soon be one step closer to the soapbox currently occupied by state Sen. Jim Dabakis.

But it's unclear after the first batch of ballots released whether that'll be Derek Kitchen or Jennifer Plumb.

Kitchen had an early edge, 52 percent to 48 percent, in the Senate District 2 Democratic primary, one of the most closely watched of Tuesday's 17 state legislative primaries.

Early vote totals also revealed big disparities in some of the state's other primary races — which include 12 for the House and six for the Senate. Other races are tightly knotted.

The District 2 seat has received an outsize share of attention due not only to its location in the state's capital city but also the profile of Dabakis, a famously outspoken and colorful voice for Utah progressives.

Kitchen, a current Salt Lake City Councilman, became fairly well-known himself as a plaintiff in a 2013 lawsuit — widely known as Kitchen v. Herbert — that successfully challenged the state's ban on same-sex marriage.

He has served on the City Council since 2016 and is a small-business owner, espousing a smorgasbord of progressive views on public lands, health care, affordable housing, clean air and marijuana legalization, among others.

Plumb, a pediatrician and addiction recovery advocate, has achieved renown herself as the co-founder of Utah Naloxone, which widely dispenses kits with a drug that can reverse opiate overdoses. Like Kitchen, Plumb's key issues run the gamut, and also include equal opportunity for women, animal rights and election reform.

Other races of note Tuesday included the four-way race to replace retiring Rep. Rebecca Chavez-Houck, D-Salt Lake City, with Jen Dailey-Provost getting 37 percent of the early votes for a 4-point lead over Igor Limansky. Republican Scott Rosenbush awaits the winner in the general election.

And Republican incumbent Rep. Ray Ward, R-Bountiful, had a big advantage over former Utah GOP Vice Chairman Phill Wright, with two-thirds of the early vote, as he vies to keep his place on the November ballot opposite Democratic challenger Courtney Jones.

The Deseret News will update this story.