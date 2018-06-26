SANDY — A 54-year-old man was in critical condition Tuesday after colliding with a car in Sandy, police said.

About 2:45 p.m., emergency responders were called to the scene of an auto-pedestrian accident. The bicyclist had been traveling southbound on 1300 East, while a 23-year-old man driving a Nissan Maxima westbound on Sego Lily was making a right-hand turn onto 1300 East. The two then collided, Sandy Police Sgt. Jason Nielsen said.

The bicyclist ended up under the car, and bystanders helped pull him out, Nielsen said.

An accident reconstruction team was called to aid in the investigation due to "the severity of the accident," according to the sergeant, and the area was closed to traffic during the investigation.