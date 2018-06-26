PROVO — After receiving a phone call from challenger Chris Herrod, Rep. John Curtis gave a victory speech to supporters for Tuesday's Republican primary election.

Curtis will face Democratic opponent James Singer in the November general election to represent Utah's third district.

"We did it," Curtis said to the crowd of about 60 people at his election night event.

About a mile away at Herrod's own event, a small backyard barbecue in Provo, the defeated challenger thanked those who gathered — especially his wife and parents — and told them that Curtis was "solidly the Republican candidate."

"My belief in the constitution is not changed," Herrod said. "My belief in some of the things that are still facing the nation."

Results as of 9 p.m. from Tuesday's Republican primary election showed incumbent Curtis leading with over 74 percent of the vote. Curtis had 53,972 votes to challenger Herrod's 18,383.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Tuesday wasn't the first time Curtis and Herrod faced off. That happened during last year's special election to replace former GOP Rep. Jason Chaffetz, who resigned during his fifth term in office and became a Fox News contributor.

Last year, Herrod, a former state lawmaker known for his conservative stands on immigration and other issues, was the pick of Republican Party delegates at a special convention while Curtis, then the mayor of Provo, won just 9 percent of their vote.

But it was Curtis who came out on top in 2017's hard-fought GOP primary that also included political newcomer Tanner Ainge and attracted nearly a million dollars in outside spending largely aimed at helping Herrod.

At this year's state Republican Party convention, Curtis fell just 12 votes short of surpassing the 60 percent threshold of delegate support needed to win the party's nomination outright and avoid a primary.

In both elections, Curtis chose to gather voter signatures to guarantee a place on the ballot in addition to competing at convention, an option available under a controversial law unpopular with a vocal wing of the GOP.

That didn't seem to affect his popularity with Republican voters. Curtis, the newest member of Utah's all-GOP congressional delegation, had a seemingly insurmountable 47-point lead over Herrod in a UtahPolicy.com poll conducted in mid-May.

Curtis also outraised — and outspent — his opponent, reporting bringing in nearly $140,000 since April, compared to almost $12,800 for Herrod during the same pre-primary period.

The same filings with the Federal Election Commission show Curtis with close to $48,000 in cash on hand as of June 6, and Herrod with about $6,000 available to spend as of the same date.

Unlike last year's slew of TV commercials for the 3rd District race, the focus of the 2018 primary has been on the U.S. Senate race between former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney and state Rep. Mike Kennedy, R-Alpine.

There have still been sparks between Curtis and Herrod over whether Curtis is conservative enough for the district, which includes portions of Salt Lake and Utah counties as well as San Juan, Emery, Grand, Carbon and Wasatch counties.

At their May debate sponsored by the Utah Debate Commission, the candidates clashed repeatedly. Herrod reminded the audience he campaigned for President Donald Trump, while Curtis questioned Trump's policies, including on tariffs.

The winner of Tuesday's Republican primary will face Democrat James Courage Singer, the United Utah Party's Melanie McCoard and the Independent American Party's Gregory Duerden.