OREM — Mitt Romney was declared the winner over Mike Kennedy by The Associated Press shortly after polls closed Tuesday in the race to become the Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate seat held by retiring Sen. Orrin Hatch.

Romney, the 2012 GOP presidential nominee, was ahead of Kennedy, a state lawmaker from Alpine, 75 percent to 25 percent in initial returns posted in the largely by-mail election.

Romney has always been seen as the favorite in the race, even after Kennedy bested him at the state Republican Party convention in April, winning 51 percent of the delegate vote to 49 percent for Romney to force a primary election.

At the convention, Kennedy positioned himself as David to Romney's Goliath, even passing out foam stones to his supporters. It was enough for him to emerge as the conservative alternative to Romney among the dozen Republicans in the race.

Romney was ready, having gathered voter signatures to guarantee he would be on the primary ballot no matter what happened at the party convention and transferring $1 million from his presidential runs into his Senate campaign account.

Kennedy never caught up to Romney's spending. By early June, Romney had gone through nearly $2 million, about five times as much as Kennedy, who had loaned his campaign nearly $300,000, about 60 percent of the $485,000 he reported raising.

Both candidates campaigned throughout the state and aired a steady stream of TV commercials. Kennedy has focused on his deeper roots in the state where he practices medicine and has served as a state lawmaker since 2013.

But Kennedy's attempts to draw attention to his candidacy hit a few snags, especially when he apologized to a Texas pastor after Romney called the man a bigot on Twitter for statements he'd made against the Mormon faith.

Meanwhile Romney, who successfully led the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City before returning to his then-home in Massachusetts and being elected governor, has long enjoyed "favorite son" status in Utah.

As a presidential candidate in 2008, Romney won nearly 90 percent of the vote in the Utah primary against the GOP's eventual nominee, Arizona Sen. John McCain. Four years later, Utah gave Romney his largest margin of victory, 73 percent.

Romney, who didn't get in the Senate race until February, after Hatch announced his long-awaited decision not to seek an eight term, held a 43-point lead over Kennedy in a recent UtahPolicy.com poll.

There had been talk of a possible Romney run in his adopted home state since early 2017, when he told the Deseret News "all doors are open" after mentioning the Senate race.

The race also received plenty of national attention. On Tuesday, MSNBC's Steve Kornacki highlighted the race as one of the most important in the country but an easy win for Romney because he's considered a "rock star" in Utah.

The national press is mostly interested in how Romney would get along with President Donald Trump. During the 2016 presidential primary, Romney slammed Trump as a fraud and a phony in a widely covered speech at the University of Utah.

Romney told the Deseret News the day he launched his campaign that he is with Trump's domestic policy agenda to lower taxes, regulation and bureaucracy but said he will still call out Trump when he disagrees with what the president is doing.

"Where I have taken exception is with some of the things he's said or tweeted," Romney said then. "He's not going to change, and I'm still going to be the guy who calls them like I see them."

Trump, who briefly considered Romney to be his secretary of state, backed him last February, in a tweet, saying Romney "will make a great Senator and worthy successor to @OrrinHatch, and has my full support and endorsement!"

The Democratic candidate in November, Salt Lake County Councilwoman Jenny Wilson, is expected to put up a fight. Wilson, the daughter of former Salt Lake City Mayor Ted Wilson, has mocked Romney by offering to give him directions in Utah.

Also on the November ballot for the Senate seat are Libertarian Craig Bowden, the Independent American party's Reed McCandless, Constitution Party's Tim Aalders, and several unaffiliated write-in candidates.