SALT LAKE CITY — The first meeting of a new state land authority charged with overseeing the redevelopment of the Draper prison site was a mostly perfunctory affair, but stringent conflict of interest rules may be an issue for one board appointee.

The conflict rules for the Point of the Mountain State Land Authority encompass multiple constraints, including prohibiting any member of the 11-person board from owning land within 5 miles of the project or having a family member who owns property within a half-mile of the site. The rules are similar to those that disqualified House Speaker Greg Hughes, R-Draper, from the board of another new state panel, the Utah Inland Port Authority.

Rep. Keven Stratton, R-Orem, an attorney, told the panel before a swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol Tuesday that he had not signed the conflict of interest form due to concerns that, while he did not own property within a 5-mile radius of the prison, he had clients who did. Assistant Attorney General Chris Pieper was at the meeting, appearing as temporary counsel for the body, and suggested he and Stratton discuss it at a later date. Whether or not Stratton's connection to the prison site, via clients, affects his standing on the board may hinge on the interpretation of this portion of the conflict of interest document:

"Neither I nor any of my family members (parents, spouse, siblings, children, grandchildren) own an interest in, are directly affiliated with, or are employees or officers of a firm, company, or other entity that I reasonably believe is likely to participate in or receive compensation or other direct financial benefit from the development of the point of the mountain state land."

Appointments to the new prison land authority board were made by Gov. Gary Herbert; Senate President Wayne Niederhauser, R-Sandy; House Speaker Greg Hughes, R-Draper; Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams, Utah Higher Education Commissioner Dave Buhler; and Draper Mayor Troy Walker.

The state retains a supermajority on the board, with the governor and legislative leaders controlling eight of the 11 appointments.

Stratton, who did not take the oath administered to other board appointees pending the outcome of resolution of his possible conflict, was appointed by Hughes.

The Point of the Mountain State Land Authority was created by Utah lawmakers via HB372 in the last session and will have broad authority to oversee and manage how the 700-acre property is transformed.

The site is widely seen as a unique economic development opportunity, both because of the size of the property and its location in what has become a hot spot for the state's growing tech sector. Envisioning best uses for the property has been part of the work undertaken by the Legislature-created Point of the Mountain Development Commission, an effort launched about 18 months ago. In January, the group released a set of schematics for over 20,000 acres of undeveloped property in southern Salt Lake County and northern Utah County. The commission's "preferred scenarios" included a rough plan of how to reutilize the prison land.

Currently, the Draper prison houses about 4,000 inmates in facilities that range from minimum security to "supermax." At the time it was constructed in the middle of the last century, the prison was isolated from the Wasatch Front population centers but has since become surrounded by residential and commercial development. While the new prison being built on Salt Lake City's west side has broken ground, the facility will not be completed until spring 2021.

The land authority co-chairmen, Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox and Rep. V. Lowry Snow, R-Santa Clara, both noted the work of the body would expand and accelerate as the prison relocation date approached.

Other board members include Buhler; Alpine Companies CEO April Cooper; Sen. Lincoln Fillmore, R-South Jordan; Governor's Office of Economic Development Executive Director Val Hale; South Jordan Mayor Dawn Ramsey; Utah Division of Facilities Construction and Management Director Jim Russell; Sen. Jerry Stevenson, R-Layton; Stratton; and Walker.