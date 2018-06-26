West Valley City Council member Jake Fitisemanu holds up a section of fire hose as he and other elected officials open the city's newest fire station, No. 76, during a hose-cutting ceremony on Tuesday. The station, 5372 S. Upper Ridge Road, will serve residents in the southwest portion of the city. The grand opening included a flag raising ceremony, remarks by West Valley officials, tours of the facility and refreshments.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Don't forget to follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.