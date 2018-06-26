PAGE, Ariz. — Glen Canyon National Recreation Area will be conducting heightened enforcement targeting boaters under the influence as part of the national Operation Dry Water campaign Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Law enforcement will be focused on educating boaters about safe boating practices, including boating sober, and enforcing Arizona and Utah's laws about boating under the influence.

Operating a vessel under the influence of alcohol or drugs is illegal on all bodies of water and can lead to serious injuries and consequences. In Arizona and Utah it is illegal to operate a vessel with a blood alcohol content of .08 or higher — the same as it is to operate a vehicle.

"The accidents and tragedies that happen because individuals chose to drive drunk or impaired, on land or on the water, are preventable. The decision lies with the individual on whether they chose to operate a boat or vehicle while under the influence," William Shott, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area superintendent, said in a statement.

"It is our job to do all we can to ensure the safety of our recreational boaters and paddlers. That is why we are joining other states and agencies across the country to do our part in keeping boaters safe and preventing accidents related to boating under the influence."

Alcohol is the leading contributing factor in recreational boating deaths, and a major contributor to accidents, according to 2017 boating statistics from the U.S. Coast Guard.