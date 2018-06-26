SALT LAKE CITY — The Beehive State's largest downtown business district has become one of the most sought-after destinations for people in the region to live, work and play, a new report shows. And in the years to come, options for culture and play will be the top draw for continued economic vitality.

The availability of various cultural attractions has been the top issue that prospective business clients mention in discussions about locating to Utah, explained Ben Kolendar, deputy director of the Salt Lake City Economic Development Department. Creating a "cultural core" in downtown is critical to giving people the opportunity to experience the cultural vibrancy of the city, he said.

"When Salt Lake City did our survey of local businesses in 2017, (we found) when a business is thinking about expansion (here or elsewhere), their No. 1 consideration is the arts and entertainment (scene)," he said. "Putting yourself in the shoes of the decisionmaker, part of what's important is your quality of life. 'Do I just want to run a business or do I want to live in a place where I can have an experience?'"

He said more and more companies nationally and abroad are searching for the combination of a business-friendly policy climate along with an atmosphere of great cultural and recreational possibilities.

"It really has to do with being a location that has this vibrancy and is way more affordable (and) has the outdoors and all these great things," Kolendar said. "That's one of the big decision-(making factors for) foreign companies deciding to invest in Utah as well."

He noted that accentuating the "cultural core" and other initiatives are less about creating something new and highlighting what already exists. He said raising awareness for prospective new businesses can become a major selling point for the expansion of economic development for the downtown district.

Meanwhile, accommodating the expansion with affordable real estate options will be a challenge for the business sector because the current building development plan typically takes about two years, said Nadia Letey, vice president for advisory and transaction services for commercial real estate firm CBRE.

"For those companies (considering locating downtown), if their expansion happens quickly, you've got to find space with less than a two-year window (for occupancy)," she said. Because of the tight office market, some companies are choosing to convert non-traditional spaces into functional yet unconventional work sites.

"That's why you're seeing retail space converted to office (space)," she explained. People are getting more creative in how they are building workspace out of what is available rather than waiting for the more traditional solution, she said.

"We're (also) seeing industrial converted into office," she added.

According to the "State of Downtown" report produced by the Downtown Alliance, downtown Salt Lake City's role as a growing tech hub has also led to the revitalization of vacant spaces. Both startup and expanding tech companies are locating to formerly vacant historic office buildings and underutilized retail spaces, the report states.

Tech companies are choosing downtown to attract a diverse workforce with amenities and cultural experiences that can't be found in the rest of the state, said Downtown Alliance Executive Director Jason Mathis.

While the Salt Lake market is still relatively affordable compared to other regional markets, the residential real estate sector is being squeezed tightly, he said. The need for continued housing development in all income brackets is growing, he said.

"Downtown Salt Lake City is beginning to feel the growing pains of a rapidly expanding urban center," he said. "We still need housing at all levels to be developed downtown."

He noted that downtown experienced historic revenues last year with record retail sales led by restaurants and nightlife. Retail sales totaled $865.3 million in 2017, he said.

"This record number was largely fueled by restaurant and bar sales, a slight shift from soft goods and department store sales from previous years," he said.

The growth of downtown is expected to continue for the foreseeable future, barring any unanticipated surprises, he added.

"Our downtown economy is firing on all cylinders whether you look at (record-setting) retail sales, new housing being built or office lease rates," Mathis said. "We're doing better as a downtown than we have ever done."