BRIAN HEAD, Iron County — The Brian Head Town Council on Monday unanimously accepted the fire marshal’s recommendation to cancel the town’s 4th of July fireworks shows scheduled Saturday and on July 4th due to extreme fire conditions and near record low moisture.

All other town celebrations will continue as planned, including live music at Brian Head Resort and an arts and crafts fair in the town center.

Last summer, a human-caused wildfire burned more than 105 square miles near Brian Head Ski Resort, forcing residents of the town to evacuate and destroying more than a dozen homes.

In addition to canceling the fireworks show, the town continues to be under fire restrictions that include a ban on all fireworks and campfires outside of an approved campfire ring. For further information on current fire restrictions, please visit brianheadtown.utah.gov.