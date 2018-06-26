MILLCREEK — Police are investigating at a home where they say an explosion during illegal drug manufacturing activity left one woman critically injured.

About 2 p.m., responders were called to the explosion at a home at 3329 S. Scott Ave. When officers and firefighters arrived, they discovered a THC extraction lab within the home, according to Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray.

A 33-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition with burns to her face, arms, hands and neck, with other potential injuries, Gray said.

A 30-year-old man had minor injuries from the explosion but was not transported, she said.

According to the sergeant, detectives on scene at the home Tuesday afternoon were executing a search warrant to determine the cause of the explosion and looking into what charges could be filed in the incident.

"Manufacturing of illegal substances is a crime," the sergeant said.

Upstairs occupants of the home were present at the time but weren't injured in the explosion, she added, and police didn't know yet if those occupants were involved in the drug manufacturing.

The home sustained some damage in the explosion, Gray said.