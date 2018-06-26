SALT LAKE CITY — In wake of revelations that he has ties to properties that disqualify him from being a Utah Inland Port Authority board member, House Speaker Greg Hughes announced Tuesday that he will not be serving on the board.

While hosting a KNRS radio show Tuesday, Hughes announced he will be reversing his self-appointment to the Inland Port Authority board.

The speaker said House Majority Whip Francis Gibson, R-Mapleton, will be serving in his place.

Hughes' announcement comes after reports that he is registered with at least eight companies that own land within the port authority's 5-mile restrictive boundary that prohibits board members from owning property other than their personal residence, under SB234's current conflict of interest provisions.

The properties include a batch of apartment developments along 200 West in Salt Lake City; the Holden Apartments at 854 S. 200 West; the Woodruff apartments at 235 S. 200 East; and a sliver of land at 564 N. 800 West, owned by an expired limited liability company Wilkeshire Homes LLC, according to Utah business records.

Hughes said he didn't know about the conflict of interest issues with the properties until the day after the Utah Inland Port's first meeting last week, where he initially raised concerns about "ambiguity" in SB234, the law he has championed to create an inland port in Utah.

The day of the port authority's first meeting, Hughes hadn't yet submitted his conflict-of-interest disclosure form, calling for more "specificity" in SB234. He and the Legislature's general counsel, John Fellows, said it could be argued some board members could have conflicts of interest because the language in the law was too broad.

That day, Hughes responded to reporters' questions about whether he had conflicts of interest by saying, "I could, sure."

Gov. Gary Herbert, according to deputy chief of staff Paul Edwards, has had "no interest" in calling a special session to adjust SB234's conflict-of-interest language.

After Hughes' announcement Tuesday, Herbert commended Hughes' decision to remove himself from the board.

"We appreciate Speaker Hughes' desire to have a successful inland port in Utah," Herbert said. "We respect his decision to step aside from the Inland Port Authority board at this time."

Herbert also said Gibson is a "strong choice" to serve in Hughes' place.

"We look forward to his contributions on this team effort to better connect Utah to global commerce," the governor said.

Alliance for a Better Utah also issued a statement Tuesday, applauding the speaker.

"We're pleased to see Speaker Hughes following the letter of the law by resigning from his self-appointed position on the Inland Port Authority," said Chase Thomas, the group's policy and advocacy counsel. "Laws informing ethical obligations and protecting against conflicts of interest are of utmost importance in maintaining public trust in our institutions of government."

Thomas also called on the port authority's board members to "subscribe to the highest standards of ethics and transparency" and urged the Legislature, when it considers any future changes to SB234, to "heed the concerns" from Herbert regarding changing the law's conflict-of-interest language.

