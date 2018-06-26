Lost amid the fury of politics between the state Legislature and the capital city, not to mention the furor over potential conflicts of interest, is the substance of the inland port and its potential to drive Utah’s economy for the next century.

With all the drama, it is easy to forget most stakeholders agree the project is good for Utah. The Salt Lake City mayor wants the inland port. The Salt Lake City Council has expressed support for the project. So has Salt Lake County. The state Legislature appropriated millions of dollars to advance the project. And Gov. Gary Herbert has championed the idea since he led a trade mission to Hong Kong three years ago and created the exploratory committee.

They recognize the opportunity to build something that will attract business to Utah from around the world. The inland port will build upon, but is much more than, the logistics hub that exists today with the Union Pacific rail yard, the international airport and state-of-the-art distribution facilities located at the intersection of the interstate freeways.

To understand how an inland port in Utah would work, imagine how the distribution system works today. When a cargo ship from Asia docks at a West Coast seaport, the process of offloading, inspecting, sorting, clearing customs and reloading containers onto trucks or railcars takes too much precious time because of logistical constraints. There is simply too much trying to fit through a narrow funnel.

An inland port in Utah creates an “express” lane for containers that can quickly be offloaded at the seaport and immediately transported to Utah where the inspecting, sorting and customs work is done before it is moved around the country. This process also works in reverse as the Utah inland port serves as a collection point for goods from the East going back to those West Coast ports.

The key to this entire process is satisfying the never-ending pursuit to save time. Nowhere is the phrase “time is money” more true than the shipping and distribution industry. The value of the Utah inland port is less time at the seaport, less time clearing customs, less time sorting and processing the containers, and less time getting the product to your front door.

An inland port in Utah acts as a regional economic hub for goods coming and going throughout the Intermountain West, which just happens to be the fastest growing area of the U.S. in both population and jobs. This central distribution point will act as a catalyst for manufacturing to relocate and expand in Utah. An inland port also benefits existing Utah companies around the state, like farmers and ranchers who will have a faster, less expensive way to get their products to international markets.

The economy is changing, and Utah is well positioned to capitalize on the opportunity. Utah has been the “Crossroads of the West” since it was settled in 1847. It was true in the pioneer Western expansion. It was true in driving the golden spike. It was true in building the interstate freeway system. It remains true today with Utah positioned as one of the nation’s fastest growing export economies.

The inland port will elevate Utah’s status as a global business destination and help ensure the state’s economic vitality far into the future. Utah is the best performing economy in the nation today because of a foundation laid by visionaries who came before. We now have the opportunity to ensure Utah remains on top by making the wise investment of an inland port for our state’s continued economic prosperity. Let’s get past the politics and on with the real work ahead.