The Supreme Court ruling in favor of California’s crisis pregnancy centers is not only a win for First Amendment freedoms, it rightly questions government’s role in deciding what’s best for its constituents.

Tuesday morning exploded with noise about the Supreme Court’s ruling on the Trump administration’s travel restrictions, but a quieter decision, also handed down Tuesday, supports the notion that government shouldn’t compel an organization to say something antithetical to its mission or principles.

California, the setting of the case, is home to about 200 crisis pregnancy centers where women can receive pregnancy-related services, including counseling and limited medical assessments. They are often backed by religious organizations or pro-life groups.

This, apparently, upset the California state Legislature, which enacted in 2015 the Reproductive FACT Act — a law requiring all licensed pregnancy clinics to inform visitors where they can find information on family planning services and subsidized abortion clinics for eligible women. It also forced unlicensed clinics to inform patrons in at least 48-point font that no licensed medical provider directly supervises the services.

The law was purportedly based on "truth in advertising" principles, but the resulting compulsion of pregnancy centers to display language contrary to their mission is, as the court concluded, “likely unconstitutional.” The court held that the right to remain silent is still a freedom of speech.

Of greater concern, however, is how California determined what was fact and what was not. The ironically named FACT Act presupposes all pregnant women want or need to know about certain services, some of which terminate unborn life. Desiring to publicly share services a state offers is a worthwhile pursuit, but forcibly displaying that information in a setting inherently opposed to such aid is an inappropriate approach.

What is said of the fact that some people choose not to engage with the sort of pregnancy services California wants to promote? This, after all, is likely the reason these crisis pregnancy centers exist. The deeply held convictions of some steer them to places of help and hope, free from pressure to participate in acts discordant with their beliefs.

That the Legislature drafted the bill to single out crisis pregnancy centers raises a thoughtful question: Who decides what the facts are? Would a California abortion clinic agree to display language promoting alternatives to abortions and a telephone number for the nearest crisis pregnancy center? In passing this law, California sided with only part of reality, and that’s a matter of unease.

As noted in Justice Kennedy’s concurring opinion, the California Legislature celebrated that the FACT Act added to the state’s legacy of “forward thinking.” Is it forward thinking for a government to force its preferred message on others? Does forward thinking include stifling speech and contradicting sincere beliefs and convictions? We hope not.

The court’s ruling should be a call for all lawmakers to reread the First Amendment and consider its foresight and protections, not just for some groups but for all Americans. Fairness for all is both possible and desirable in a country with rich plurality. Getting there is hard work, but it shouldn’t take a crisis to do it.