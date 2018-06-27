Impropriety: The quality or state of being improper.

Greg Hughes’ self-appointment to the board of the Utah Inland Port Authority, and his subsequent attempt to change laws that disqualify him from that position, represent the worst kind of political self-dealing that has come to corrupt our politics. This smells like UTA nonsense, the prison relocation and property development at future TRAX stations (the locations of which are known only to a certain small group of individuals).

Gov. Gary Herbert is absolutely correct to oppose any legislation that would allow Hughes to enrich himself at our expense. If Hughes is allowed to manipulate the system in ways that benefit himself, how are we to trust that any decision he makes on the Inland Port is in anyone’s interest but his own?

This isn’t just the appearance of impropriety. It is impropriety.

Scott Bell

West Jordan