Like many, I was relieved to hear of President Trump’s executive order ceasing the separation of families at the Southern border. This practice has inflicted horrific trauma on children and parents that the U.S. is accountable for.

That executive order does not, however, mean an end to inhumane practices within the immigration system — practices at odds with our humanitarian identity as a state and country.

Jeff Sessions’ decision to eliminate gang and domestic violence from acceptable reasons to seek asylum targets the most vulnerable — especially children. In Central America, boys as young as 8 years old are coerced into gangs, while girls are forced into sex trafficking.

By denying asylum seekers safety from gang or domestic violence, we’re complicit to the same crimes that Utahns have fought against with Operation Underground Railroad. Asylum is one more tool we can use to help Central American parents keep their children safe from such atrocities.

Our neighbors to the south need help. Instead of denying them entry, we need to look for more — not fewer — opportunities of escape from violence.

Celeste Tholen

Salt Lake City