For the information of Wayne Collins ("We've been separating children for decades," June 21), the refugee parents committed a misdemeanor, not a crime. There’s a big difference. They are not criminals.

Misdemeanors are committed all the time. Sit at any TRAX stop, and it won’t take much time before you will see jaywalkers. And try to cross a busy street on a pedestrian lane. Drivers will not give you the right of way.

The penalty for a misdemeanor is not breakup of families. It is not loss of a job. It is not jail. It is a fine. Yes, keep criminals from entering the country. But most undocumented immigrants just want to share the American dream, and they are spending $1.5 billion to support it.

They should be protected by habeas corpus, which applies to “persons.” The word “citizen” does not appear in that law. And it is based on two constitutional amendments, the Fifth Amendment (due process) and the 14th Amendment (equal access). Habeas corpus is applied inconsistently. That should be fixed.

Animus against undocumented immigrants is not based on respect for the law. It's based on prejudice, and everyone knows this.

Leon Johnson

West Valley City