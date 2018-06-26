SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Attorney General's Office has another week to respond to a complaint that part of the state's elections law is stacked against backers of ballot initiatives.

The Utah Supreme Court, which decides voting and elections appeals, has extended the deadline to July 3, said Utah's Director of Elections Justin Lee. He declined to say why the state sought more time to respond, citing the pending case. The attorney general's office is arguing on behalf of elections officers.

Supporters of the Count My Vote initiative in June 15 court filings asked the court to toss a provision allowing voters to remove their signatures of support for ballot initiatives.

The group failed to clear required hurdles to bring about a statewide vote on its proposal after an opposition group, Keep My Voice, waged an email and door-knocking push urging voters to request their names be removed.

Count My Vote seeks to make sure political candidates can continue to earn spots on primary ballots by gathering signatures, and not just by winning approval of party delegates at convention.

Its leaders argue that voter names and other identifying information submitted to qualify for the ballot essentially create a "treasure map" for opponents who can then target signers in key districts.

Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, whose office oversees elections in Utah, ruled that the initiative did not qualify for the November ballot. Nearly 3,000 voters asked that their signatures of support for the measure be erased.

Keep My Voice has said the lieutenant governor's office gave the group the green light to collect signature removal forms.

But initiative backers say the signature removal requests should have been turned in directly by the voters who signed the initiative. If the court agrees or finds the law unconstitutional, the measure should appear on the November ballot, Count My Vote leaders argued in court documents.

A 2014 compromise law created the dual path to the primary ballot, allowing candidates to gather voter signatures either in addition to or instead of the caucus and convention nomination process.