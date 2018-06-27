SALT LAKE CITY — Arizona police officials have warned residents that rattlesnakes may be hiding in your pool noodles.

Firefighters in Buckeye, Arizona, shared a warning on social media about the potential of dangerous snakes hiding inside pool noodles.

The Buckeye city Fire Department shared a tweet cautioning residents about their pool toys, explaining that one local family experienced such an event last week, according to CBS News.

"Apparently, 2 pool noodles were left outside of the pool up against their cinderblock wall. The next time they went to use the pool, the pool noodles were picked up and brought to the swimming pool," the fire department wrote. "Out popped a rattlesnake."

POOL NOODLE ALERT!!!This story was passed on by one of our citizens-Watch where you store your pool noodles when they... Posted by City Of Buckeye Fire Department on Saturday, June 23, 2018

But, the fire department said, the family is safe.

"After some research, we found that there have been reports of snakes … actually laying their eggs inside the pool noodle itself or around pool noodles that have been left outdoors near bushes or block fences," the fire department wrote.

The department said rattlesnakes don’t lay eggs, so the young snakes must have climbed into the pool noodle on their own.

Other snakes, though, could lay eggs inside pool noodles.

"If you come into contact with a rattlesnake, or any other type of snake, stay calm," the fire department said in its post. "One of the worst things you can do when coming across a rattlesnake is to start panicking. Snakes rely on vibrations in the ground to determine where you are. If you start moving fast and abruptly, you'll only scare the snake more.”

It’s not surprising for snakes to hide in pools. Greyson Getty, who has wrangled with snakes before with Rattlesnake Solutions in Arizona, said snakes enjoy dark corners and wet environments in the summer, according to WAVY-10.

"They're dehydrated — they haven't had a meal — and there's a damp pool noodle in a dry desert — if I was a snake and I was dehydrated, I would go to the pool noodle too."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, venomous snakes bite anywhere between 7,000 and 8,000 people per year. Only about five people will die from the bite.

Experts told CNN the number of snake bites is climbing nationwide.

"The numbers are going up in most states gradually," said Dr. Joann Schulte, according to CNN, "simply because as we have more global warming the snakes can do better further north."