SALT LAKE CITY — Utah consumers' faith in the local economy increased in June, a new survey indicates.

The Zions Bank Utah Consumer Attitude Index increased 1.1 points to register at 111.9 in June. Despite the uptick, the year-over-year index decreased slightly by 3.3 points. Comparatively, the national Consumer Confidence Index declined 2.4 points to register at 126.4 for the month.

The Present Situation Index climbed 5.1 points over last month to register at 126.8 while the Expectations Index decreased 1.5 points to register at 101.9 — the lowest level since August 2016. Additionally, the Present Situation Index has bumped up 0.5 points since June 2017 and the Expectations Index fell 5.9 points over the same 12-month period.

Utah consumers are still quite positive with regard to current business conditions, said Chad Berbert, principal with Cicero Group.

"In fact, our Present Situations Index climbed over 5 points this month, which is what drove the (overall) index upward," he said. "Specifically, 61 percent of Utahns indicate they feel local business conditions are 'good,' which is up 5 percentage points from last month."

He noted that Utahns are also more positive about prospective jobs, with 59 percent indicating jobs are “plentiful” currently — up 2 percentage points from last month.

Noting the 1.5 point drop in the Future Expectations Index, which measures Utahns’ sentiment regarding future economic conditions six to 12 months from now, he said more Utahns are indicating that the economy will be “the same” as opposed to “better” than it currently is.

"We see this as an indication that Utah consumers feel like it may be difficult for things to get even better than they currently are, but they do not expect things to deteriorate significantly," he said. "Only 8 percent of Utahns believe the economy will be worse six months from now."

Berbert said strong job growth, over 3 percent per year, should continue to keep unemployment rates in Utah low, allowing that strong employment to fuel a robust consumer economy moving forward.

"We continue to keep an eye on prices and upward pricing pressures, as these appear to be potential drags on consumer purchasing power," he added.

Based on a representative sample of 500 Utah households, the monthly survey is conducted by Cicero Group and has a confidence interval of plus or minus 4.38 percent at a 95 percent confidence level. The index data is compared to both Utah data and U.S. data from previous months to identify key consumer sentiment trends in the state.

Meanwhile, one analyst attributed the lower expectations in Utah to the increasing demand for affordable housing in the market. Rising housing costs affect different segments of Utah residents in different ways, said Randy Shumway, chairman and partner at Cicero Group.

“Lower-income residents who don’t own real estate feel an acutely negative impact from rising housing costs because that increase comes straight out of their pocketbooks," he said. "Right now, 29 percent of Utahns reported paying 40 percent or more of their income toward housing. On the other hand, those who own real estate benefit from the increased equity value in their homes.”