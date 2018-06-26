SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Interagency Fire has issued fire restrictions for the foreseeable future throughout northeastern Utah due to extremely dry conditions coupled with vegetation.

The restrictions include all state lands, unincorporated private lands and BLM lands in Uintah, Duchesne and Daggett counties, and National Park Service lands located in Dinosaur National Monument.

Each agency has specific restriction orders that may contain different stipulations, but all the orders prohibit campfires, except in permanently constructed concrete or metal fire pits in developed campgrounds and picnic areas. Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area that is paved, barren or cleared to mineral soil is also prohibited.

In addition, cutting metal, welding and grinding activities in areas of dry vegetation, as well as discharging or using any kind of fireworks, firing steel tipped/core ammunition, tracer ammunition or other pyrotechnic devices are prohibited on BLM and state or private unincorporated lands.

These restrictions do not apply to the Ashley National Forest Service lands, but rangers there are monitoring fire conditions and may implement restrictions if necessary. Restrictions do not apply to lands within incorporated towns and cities.

For more information, log on to utahfireinfo.gov.