SALT LAKE CITY — Two Avengers stars revealed they didn’t learn about the ending to “Infinity War” until the day they shot it.

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, who played Scarlet Witch and Vision, respectively, spoke at Ace Comic-Con in Seattle over the weekend.

There, they explained how they learned about the ending right before they started filming it, according to ScreenRant.

"I found out from the Russos exactly what was going to happen and it wasn’t until we shot it on that day we learned what the ending was. They took us into a van — all of us — we were in a van with air conditioning because it was very hot and they told us how the movie was going to end and no one knew. And they were like ‘Now we’re shooting it, Go!’ and we were like ‘How are we supposed to interpret that?’"

According to The AV Club, Joe and Anthony Russo revealed last year that they shared fake scripts with the cast and crew ahead of the film’s production.

“All the actors were given fake scripts … very few people have seen the actual film itself,” the brothers said, according to AV Club.

However, according to CinemaBlend, the cast could read the full script if they wanted to. They had to enter a windowless room without their cellphones. They couldn’t even take a copy home to memorize their lines.

“So while the cast probably knew the broad strokes ahead of time, it sounds like what is actually occurring onscreen at the end of the film wasn't entirely clear until the Russo brothers laid it out and explained what was happening to their characters once Thanos snapped his fingers,” according to CinemaBlend.

Still, the directors were sure to inform some about the plan for the next film.

According to ComicBook.com, Tom Hiddleston told an audience at the ACE Comic-Con he learned about his character’s death in “Infinity War” back while filming “Thor: Ragnarok.”

“So, I've known about that scene for two years,” he said. “I met with Marvel in May 2016, and they were actually telling me the story of ‘Ragnarok’ with concept art and images. The Russos came in, and I introduced myself. So, all four of us sat down, and they said this is how ‘Infinity War’ begins.”