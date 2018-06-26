SALT LAKE CITY — Cher McDonald, a teacher at Brighton High School in Cottonwood Heights, and Emily Glende, a teacher at the American International School of Utah in Murray, have been awarded summer fellowships by the Ashbrook Center at Ashland University in Ohio.

The center is a nonprofit provider of educational programs for U.S. history and government teachers, as well as high school and college students.

Teachers chosen as summer fellows participate in a weeklong graduate-level summer course with other students enrolled in Ashbrook's Master of Arts in American History and Government program, the nation's only master's degree program developed specifically for history and government teachers.

The fellowships were made possible through funding support from John A. and Barbara B. Walter, and Robert A. and Elizabeth B. Hoffman, respectively.