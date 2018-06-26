Before we delve into some of the NBA awards, there’s an important color controversy to discuss.
Do you see red or pink?
This publication sees a pretty-in-pink winner.
If Jazz fans were worried if winning a major award would go to Rudy Gobert’s head and have him daydreaming about joining star players elsewhere, they should feel much better after hearing The Stifle Tower’s comments after he was named 2017-18 NBA Defensive Player of the Year.
Gobert was grateful on the stage:
And remained loyal on the podium:
Gobert’s defense was so good, it carried over to the free-throw line.
Now that’s more like it …
The second postseason awards show in Ben Simmons’ NBA career was a big one for the 2016 draft pick. While he received a lot of publicity for picking up the Rookie of the Year award, his Scored 1 Point In Playoff Game award nearly went unmentioned.
Not everybody agreed with Simmons’ selection as the ROY, of course. And somebody’s Curse Jar is a little bit fuller today because of it.
There is some good news for runner-up Donovan Mitchell, though.
Nike didn't let Adidas have all of the "rookie" fun.
On the bright side, Simmons winning the Rookie of the Year award after his second NBA season gives everyone else some hope, too.
This is a good attitude by Mitchell, who played up the ROY race with his fun “Rookie?” campaign with Adidas.
This might make many Jazz fans uncomfortable, but ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith is in your corner.
Finally, can somebody look into the NBA rule book to see if the first runner-up gets the crown if a Coach of the Year gets fired before the awards ceremony? Asking for a friend of Quin Snyder's.