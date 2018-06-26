Before we delve into some of the NBA awards, there’s an important color controversy to discuss.

Do you see red or pink?

This publication sees a pretty-in-pink winner.

Rudy Gobert wins Defensive Player of the Year and clearly the best suit. pic.twitter.com/u6N3xd48xj — SB Nation NBA (@SBNationNBA) June 26, 2018

If Jazz fans were worried if winning a major award would go to Rudy Gobert’s head and have him daydreaming about joining star players elsewhere, they should feel much better after hearing The Stifle Tower’s comments after he was named 2017-18 NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Gobert was grateful on the stage:

"If I would have been told 15 years ago that I would be here I probably wouldn't believe it" Rudy Gobert thanks Jazz fans and the organization in his acceptance speech for #nba Defensive Player of the Year Award. #NBAAwards #utahjazz pic.twitter.com/WehCuKgtLZ — Jeremiah Jensen (@JJSportsBeat) June 26, 2018

And remained loyal on the podium:

This is leadership. Rudy Gobert was asked if he’d consider leaving Utah to chase a championship with a better team. His response is refreshing. #utahjazz #NBA pic.twitter.com/8OY0XPTqoS — Jeremiah Jensen (@JJSportsBeat) June 26, 2018

Gobert’s defense was so good, it carried over to the free-throw line.

“Rudy Gobert won Defensive Player of the year!”



“What picture should we use?”



“I like the one of him shooting the free throw!” https://t.co/5zrW4wXlLf — Bill Lea (@billylea) June 26, 2018

Now that’s more like it …

Rudy Gobert joins Mark Eaton (1984-85, 1988-89) as the only players in Jazz history to win NBA Defensive Player of the Year.



Gobert and fellow finalist Anthony Davis are the only players to average at least 2 blocks per game over the last 4 seasons. pic.twitter.com/16Yx8ZoWVl — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 26, 2018

The second postseason awards show in Ben Simmons’ NBA career was a big one for the 2016 draft pick. While he received a lot of publicity for picking up the Rookie of the Year award, his Scored 1 Point In Playoff Game award nearly went unmentioned.

Congrats to Ben Simmons for taking home 2 awards last night 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/CH9f3ScB8Z — Pull up shoot (@Kl11A) June 26, 2018

Not everybody agreed with Simmons’ selection as the ROY, of course. And somebody’s Curse Jar is a little bit fuller today because of it.

There is some good news for runner-up Donovan Mitchell, though.

Well I guess you always have next year to win ROY. @spidadmitchell #robbed https://t.co/2qttSOgZka — Nick Rimando (@NickRimando) June 26, 2018

Nike didn’t let Adidas have all of the “rookie” fun.

Nike And The Sixers Subtweeted Donovan Mitchell And Adidas After Ben Simmons’ ROY Win https://t.co/7twiDsuHMA pic.twitter.com/2KoQH1q5GA — NBA World (@NBAWorldNewz) June 26, 2018

On the bright side, Simmons winning the Rookie of the Year award after his second NBA season gives everyone else some hope, too.

Proving you're never too old for second chances ... https://t.co/bJe8z4TDcx — Jody Genessy (@DJJazzyJody) June 26, 2018

This is a good attitude by Mitchell, who played up the ROY race with his fun “Rookie?” campaign with Adidas.

Donovan Mitchell speaks his mind. 💯💯 pic.twitter.com/8NypUp1kiT — ProCity Hoops™ (@ProCityHoops) June 22, 2018

This might make many Jazz fans uncomfortable, but ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith is in your corner.

There is no question in @stephenasmith's mind that Donovan Mitchell deserves the Rookie of the Year award. pic.twitter.com/VBB8LjckQ4 — First Take (@FirstTake) June 25, 2018

Finally, can somebody look into the NBA rule book to see if the first runner-up gets the crown if a Coach of the Year gets fired before the awards ceremony? Asking for a friend of Quin Snyder's.