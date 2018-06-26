Clara Daly, 15, has received nationwide praise after she used her knowledge of American Sign Language to help a blind and deaf passenger on her Alaska Airlines flight, NBC affiliate KGW reported.

Clara and her mother were en route to Los Angeles when they heard an announcement asking if anyone onboard knew ASL. Clara, who studied ASL for a year in school, was quick to offer her help.

Flight attendants then guided her to Tim Cook, the blind and deaf passenger in need. Throughout the flight, they signed into each others’ hands, and Clara helped relay his needs to the crew.

By the end of the flight, the two, using sign language, chatted like old friends for 30 minutes.

“He took such joy in a small conversation that we take for granted being able to have,” Clara told KGW.

According to a Facebook post by Clara’s mother, Jane Daly, their original flight home was canceled, and they were placed on a different flight at the last minute. Her daughter believes it was for a reason.

“After the flight, Clara told me that she thought it was meant to be that our original flight was canceled and we were placed on this flight so that she could be there to help this man,” Jane Daly wrote. “Our original flight was direct to L.A. The new flight had a layover in Portland. Timothy was flying to Portland.”

