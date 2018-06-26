SALT LAKE CITY — The following is a list of Fourth of July celebrations throughout the state of Utah. Please note that this is not an all-inclusive list. Email [email protected] with information, including location, dates and times, for any additional holiday events in Utah.
BEAVER COUNTY
Beaver: July 4, 2 p.m., free swim at city pool; 5 p.m., festivities at Tushar Mountain Fourplex; 7 p.m., free hot dogs and Roger Grimshaw Band concert; 7:30 p.m., parade lineup; fireworks at dark (435-438-2451 or facebook.com/beavercityutahusa)
Milford: July 3, 9 p.m., moonlight run at high school; July 4, 10 a.m., Main Street parade followed by festivities at Pavilion Park; 1 p.m., free swim at city pool; fireworks at dark; July 6, 9 p.m., dance (435-387-2711 or facebook.com/milfordcity)
Minersville: July 4, 9:30 a.m., parade; 10:30 a.m., patriotic program at LDS church; 11 a.m., festivities at park; noon, lunch; 3 p.m., free swim at city pool; fireworks at dark (435-386-2242 or minersvilletown.com)
BOX ELDER COUNTY
Brigham City: July 4, 7:30 a.m., breakfast at Rees Park; 8:45 a.m., flag ceremony and program; 10 a.m., festivities and swim at pool; 8 p.m., Greg Simpson concert; fireworks at dark (bcutah.org)
CACHE COUNTY
Hyrum: June 30, 10:30 a.m., youth parade at city square, followed by festivities; July 1, 7 p.m., patriotic program with Mike Schlappi at City Square; July 4, 7 a.m., Freedom Run and breakfast; noon, parade and festivities; 8 p.m., entertainment and fireworks at soccer fields; 10:30 p.m., teen dance at Elite Hall (hyrumcity.org)
Lewiston: July 3, 7 p.m., rodeo at fairgrounds; July 4, 6 a.m., flag ceremony and breakfast; 7 a.m., Border Run; 9:15 a.m., parade; 11:30 a.m., flag ceremony with Ed Taylor; noon, rodeo and festivities; fireworks at dark (lewiston-ut.org)
Logan: Cache Valley Cruise-In, July 5, 8 p.m., sock hop at fairgrounds; July 6-7, 9 a.m., car show; July 6, 7 p.m., Nitty Gritty Dirt Band with Brenn Hill concert; July 7, 8 a.m., breakfast and festivities; 6:30 p.m., Main Street Cruising Parade (cachevalleycruisein.net)
Utah State University: Freedom Fire Celebration and Fireworks Show, July 3, 8 p.m., Mile Marker 6, the Strike and Party Crashers concert at USU Maverik Stadium, followed by fireworks at dark (loganutah.org)
CARBON COUNTY
Price: Energy Days, July 4, 5 p.m., music and festivities at fairgrounds; fireworks at dark (castlecountry.com)
Scofield: Pleasant Valley Days, June 29, dinner at night; June 30, 7 a.m., breakfast; 11 a.m., parade followed by festivities; fireworks at the lake at dusk and dancing at the pavilion (pleasantvalleydays.com)
DAGGETT COUNTY
Dutch John: Freedom Festival, July 6, 6 p.m, Penrose and Off the Chain concert at Flaming Gorge Resort; July 7, breakfast in morning at church in Dutch John; noon, car show at resort; fireworks at dark at Dutch John (search Dutch John Freedom Festival on Facebook)
DAVIS COUNTY
Centerville: June 30, 8 p.m., youth dance at City Hall; July 3, 5 p.m., festival and entertainment at Smith Park; 6:30 p.m., children’s parade at White Church; fireworks at dark; July 4, 7 a.m., breakfast at Smith Park; 7 a.m., 5K at City Hall; 9 a.m., Main Street parade followed by festivities (801-295-3477 or centervilleut.net)
Clearfield: July 2, 7 p.m., Clearfield Community Band concert at City Hall; July 3, 7:30 p.m., pool party at Aquatic Center; 7 p.m., games and movie at Fisher Park; July 4, 7 a.m., fun run; 7:30 a.m., breakfast; 9:30 a.m., parade; 4 p.m., Indie Music Festival at Fisher Park; fireworks at dark (clearfieldcity.org)
Kaysville: July 1, 7 p.m., patriotic devotional at Davis High School; July 3, 9 p.m., block party on Main Street and Center Street; July 4, 6:30 a.m., breakfast at Davis Technology College; 7:30 a.m., 5K and 10K at Davis High School; 10 a.m., Main Street parade; 6 p.m., Craig Nybo and Band followed by Ryan Shupe and the Rubberband at Barnes Park; fireworks at dark (kaysville city.com)
Layton: Liberty Days, July 1, 7 p.m., Voices of Liberty concert at Ed Kenley Amphitheater; July 4, 6 a.m., breakfast at Layton Commons Park; July 4, 7:15 a.m., fun run and walk; 8:30 a.m., flag ceremony at amphitheater; 10 a.m., parade; noon, Surf ‘n’ Swim and festivities at park; 8 p.m., New American Philharmonic Symphony with Cannoneers at amphitheater; fireworks at dark (laytoncity.org)
North Salt Lake: June 30, 7 a.m., 5K at Legacy Park; July 2, 7 p.m., car show at Eaglewood Golf Course; July 3, 5 p.m., festivities and live music; fireworks at dark (nslcity.org)
West Point: July 4, 6 a.m., flag ceremony at Veterans Memorial; 6:30 a.m., breakfast at bowery and 5K; 8:30 a.m., parade followed by festivities; 6 p.m., dinner in the park and Noelle Bybee and Eclipse 6 concert; fireworks at dark followed by movie (westpointcity.org)
West Bountiful City: July 3, 6 p.m., safety fair and Endless Summer Band concert at city park; fireworks at dark; July 4, 7:30 a.m., flag raising ceremony at City Hall; 10:30 a.m., parade; 11:30 a.m., festivities in the park (wbcity.org)
DUCHESNE COUNTY
Duchesne City: July 4, 7 a.m., breakfast at Wallace Park; noon, swim at city pool; 6 p.m., concert at fairgrounds; 5 p.m., parade; fireworks at dark (435-738-2464 or search Duchesne City Utahon Facebook)
EMERY COUNTY
Huntington: Heritage Days, June 29-30, 8 p.m., rodeo at arena; July 1, 7 p.m., patriotic program at Main Street LDS Stake Center; July 2, 2:30 p.m., festivities at city park; 5 p.m., dinner followed by entertainment; July 3, 4 p.m., festivities; 9:15 p.m., bike parade and kid’s fireworks; July 4, 7:30 a.m., flag ceremony and breakfast; 10 a.m., parade followed by festivities; fireworks at dark (huntingtonut.com)
GARFIELD COUNTY
Panguitch: July 4, breakfast, parade, games and fireworks (panguitch.com)
Tropic: July 4, 10 a.m., parade at town park followed by races, program and lunch; 5 p.m., dinner; fireworks at dark at Ruby’s Inn, pending (townoftropicut.gov)
GRAND COUNTY
Moab: fireworks at dark (moabchamber.com)
IRON COUNTY
Brian Head: Main Event, June 30-July 1, June 30, 11 a.m. music throughout the day; June 30, fireworks at dark, fire conditions permitting; July 4, 9:30 a.m., music and festivities; fireworks at dark, fire conditions permitting (brianhead.com)
Cedar City: July 4, 9 a.m., parade followed by festivities at Main Street Park; fireworks at dark (cedarlionsclub.com)
Enoch: July 4, 7 p.m., 5K through neighborhood; 6 p.m., dinner at Old Enoch Park; fireworks at dark (cityofenoch.org)
Parowan: July 4, 10 a.m., Main Street parade; followed by festivities at city park (parowan.org)
JUAB COUNTY
Nephi: July 4, 9 a.m., festivities at city park; fireworks at dusk at Juab High School (435-623-0822)
KANE COUNTY
Duck Creek Village: July 7, 8 a.m., breakfast at fire station; 4 p.m., concert at Duck Creek Village; 5 p.m., block party; 6:30 p.m., parade (duckcreekvillage.com)
Kanab: July 4, 6 a.m., breakfast at State Bank and Color Run/Walk; 10 a.m., parade; 11 a.m., lunch and festivities at Jacob Hamblin Park; 5 p.m., Carver Louis concert; 6 p.m., dinner; fireworks at dark (kanabfourth.com)
MILLARD COUNTY
Delta: July 1, 7 p.m., patriotic program at Millard County Fairgrounds; July 3, 7 p.m., children’s parade at city park; July 4, 6 a.m., patriotic tribute and 5K; 7 a.m., breakfast; 9:30 a.m., parade followed by festivities; fireworks at dark (delta.utah.gov)
Fillmore: July 3, 6:30 p.m., children’s parade; 7 p.m., food at Statehouse Park and swim at East Millard Pool; 8 p.m., dance at Statehouse Legislative Hall followed by movie; July 4, 7 a.m., flag ceremony and breakfast; 9 a.m., fun run; 10 a.m., parade followed by festivities; 8 p.m., Whitney Lusk concert; fireworks at dark (fillmorecity.org)
MORGAN COUNTY
Morgan: July 4, 7 a.m., breakfast; 8 a.m., flag ceremony; 10 a.m., parade followed by festivities at fairground; 2 p.m., cardboard boat float; 7 p.m., talent show at fairgrounds followed by concert and fireworks at dark (morganchamber.org)
PIUTE COUNTY
Circleville: July 4, 10 a.m., parade; 11 a.m., program followed by lunch at elementary school; 1 p.m., festivities; fireworks at dark (piute.org)
RICH COUNTY
Woodruff: Woodruff Homecoming, June 28 and 30, team events; July 3, 8 a.m., rodeo events; 6 p.m., rodeo; 9 p.m., dance at Town Hall; July 4, 10 a.m., parade; 11 a.m., food and Saddle Strings concert at town park; 2 p.m., rodeo (facebook.com/woodruffhomecoming)
SALT LAKE COUNTY
East Millcreek: July 4, 7 a.m., breakfast; 9 a.m., parade, flag ceremony and carnival at Evergreen Park (emclions.com)
Holladay: July 4, 8 a.m., breakfast; 9 a.m., bike parade; 8:30 p.m., Strike concert, fireworks at dusk (cityofholladay.com)
Magna: July 4, 7 a.m., flag ceremony and breakfast; 7:30 a.m., 5K; noon, parade and festivities; 8 p.m., concert; fireworks at dark (801-688-8485 or magnautah.org)
Midvale: June 29, 6:30 p.m., Utah National Guard 23rd Army Band at city park (385-313-0278 or midvalearts.com)
Murray: July 4, 6:30 a.m, breakfast at Murray Park; 8 a.m. fun run; 8:30 a.m., parade and festivities; 8:30 p.m., Imagine concert; fireworks at dark (801-264-2614 or murray.utah.gov)
Riverton: Town Days, June 29-30 and July 2, 5 p.m., carnival and festivities at city park; 8 p.m., rodeo at arena; July 3, noon, carnival; movie at dusk; July 4, 6:30 a.m., flag ceremony; 7 a.m., breakfast, bike ride and race; 10 a.m., carnival and festivities; fireworks at dark; July 7, 11 a.m., car show at City Hall (801-254-0704 or rivertoncity.com)
Sandy: July 4, 6:50 a.m., flag ceremony; 7 a.m., 5K; 10 a.m., festivities at South Towne Promenade; 6 p.m., parade; 8 p.m., the Salamanders concert; fireworks at dark (801-568-7100 or sandy.utah.gov)
Salt Lake City Liberty Park: July 4, fireworks at dark (slc.gov/events)
Salt Lake City NHMU: Fourth of July Blast, July 4, 5 p.m., Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, (801-581-4303 or nhmu.utah.edu)
Smith’s Ball Park: July 4 and 6-8, Salt Lake Bees vs. Chihuahuas, fireworks after games (801-325-2273 or milb.com)
South Salt Lake: July 3, 6 p.m., veterans reception at Columbus Center; July 4, 7:30 a.m., fun run at Fitts Park; 8 a.m., breakfast and flag ceremony; 9:30 a.m., parade; 11 a.m. festivities (801-483-6076 or southsaltlakecity.com)
This Is the Place Heritage Park: Liberty Days, July 4, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (801-582-1847 or thisistheplace.org)
West Jordan: Western Stampede at Veterans Memorial Park, June 30, 8 a.m., fun run; June 30 and July 2-3, 3 p.m., and July 4, noon, carnival; July 2-4, 8 p.m., rodeo; July 4, 8 a.m., breakfast; 10:30 a.m., parade and festivities; 9:30 p.m., outdoor movie; fireworks at dark (801-569-5100 or westernstampede.com)
SAN JUAN COUNTY
Blanding: July 3, 2 p.m., car show, dinner and festivities at Central Park; July 4, 6:30 a.m., 5K; 8 a.m., breakfast; 10 a.m., parade followed by festivities; 5 p.m., dinner; 7 p.m., High Society concert at Centennial Park; fireworks at dark (435-678-2791 or blanding-ut.gov)
SANPETE COUNTY
Gunnison: July 3, 5 p.m., food and motorcycle show at park; 7 p.m., auction; 9 p.m., Imagine concert; fireworks at dark; July 4, 6:30 a.m., flag ceremony and breakfast; 9 a.m., parade followed by festivities; noon, swim at city pool (435-528-7969 or gunnisoncity.org)
Moroni: July 3, 5 p.m., car show at City Hall Park; 5:30 p.m., dinner; July 4, 6 a.m., fun run; 7 a.m., breakfast; 8 a.m., flag ceremony; 10 a.m., parade followed by festivities Center Street Ballpark; 7:30 p.m., dinner and festivities; fireworks at dark (facebook.com/moronicity)
Mt. Pleasant: Hub City Days, June 29-July 4, times vary, carnival at city park; July 2, 7 p.m., rodeo at arena; July 3, 8 p.m., rodeo; July 4, 6 a.m., 5K and 10K at North Sanpete High School; 7 a.m., breakfast at city park followed by festivities; 11 a.m. parades; fireworks at dark (mtpleasantcity.com)
SEVIER COUNTY
Richfield: July 1, 7 p.m., Patriotic Program at Sevier Valley Center; July 3, 6:30 p.m., children’s parade; 7 p.m., Vinyl Fusion concert; 8 p.m., “Field of Stars” at high school; July 4, 6 a.m., cannon salute; 7 a.m., fun run and 5K; 9:30 a.m., parade followed by festivities; noon, swim at city pool; fireworks at dark; 10 p.m., dance at pool (435-896-6439 or search Richfield Utah Hometown 4th of July on Facebook)
SUMMIT COUNTY
Deer Valley: Utah Symphony Patriotic Celebration with Rachel Potter, June 30, 7:30 p.m. Deer Valley Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City (801-533-6683 or deervalleymusicfestival.org)
Henefer: July 4, 7 a.m., 5K and bike-a-thon; 7:30 a.m., flag ceremony; 8 a.m., breakfast; 2 p.m., parade; 6 p.m., dinner; 7:30 p.m., Charlie Jenkins concert; fireworks at dark (heneferutah.org)
Oakley: July 4, 7 a.m., 5K; 10 a.m., parade; 11:30 a.m., patriotic program followed by lunch; 1 p.m., junior rodeo and festivities; 8 p.m., rodeo followed by fireworks; July 5-7, 8 p.m., rodeo; July 7, 8 a.m., breakfast (oakleycity.com)
Park City: July 4, 11 a.m., Main Street parade followed by entertainment at city park (historicparkcityutah.com)
TOOELE COUNTY
Grantsville: July 4, 7 a.m., breakfast at fire station; 7 a.m., fun run and 5K at high school; 8 a.m., flag ceremony; 10 a.m., car show and festivities at Cherry Street Park; 11 a.m., parade; fireworks at dark (grantsvilleut.gov)
Tooele: July 29, 7 p.m., Peter Breinholt concert at Aquatic Center Park; movie at dusk; July 2, 4 p.m., festivities followed by car show and dinner; July 3, Terri Clark concert at high school stadium followed by fireworks; 8 p.m., rodeo at Deseret Peak Complex; July 4, 7 a.m., breakfast at Veterans Memorial Park; 8:30 a.m., 5K at Settlement Canyon; 9 a.m., parade followed by car show and festivities at Aquatic Center Park; 8 p.m., rodeo and fireworks (tooelecity.org)
UINTAH COUNTY
Vernal: July 4, 10 a.m., parade (vernalchamber.com)
UTAH COUNTY
Lehi: July 4, 7 p.m., festivities at Thanksgiving Point; fireworks at dark (801-768-2300 or thanksgivingpoint.org)
Orem: July 2-4, festivities at SCERA Park (freedomfestival.org)and (criesoffreedom.com/)
Pleasant Grove: July 4, fireworks at dark at Discovery Park (plgrove.org)
Provo: America’s Freedom Festival, June 30, 6:30 p.m., Freedom Awards Gala at UVCC; July 1, 7 p.m., patriotic service with Stephen W. Owen and 23rd Army Band at Marriott Center; July 4, 9 a.m., parade; 8 p.m., Stadium of Fire with OneRepublic at LaVell Edwards Stadium followed by fireworks at dark (freedomfestival.org)
WASATCH COUNTY
Heber: July 4, 8 a.m., Freedom Train, Heber Valley Railroad (435-654-5601 or hebervalleyrr.org)
Midway: July 4, 7 a.m., flag ceremony at town square; 8 a.m., breakfast; 9 a.m., art displays followed by home tours and festivities; fireworks at dark (435-654-3223 or midwaycityut.org)
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Hurricane: July 4, 8 a.m., breakfast at community center; 8:30 a.m., parade; 9:15 a.m., patriotic program; 9:30 a.m., festivities; noon, swim at city pool; fireworks at dark (435-635-2609 or cityofhurricane.com)
Springdale: July 4, 7:30 a.m., breakfast at elementary school; 9 a.m., parade (springdaletown.com)
St. George: July 4, 6:30 a.m., 4K at town square; 7:30 a.m., breakfast; 7:45 a.m., parade followed by festivities; 7:30 p.m., Scotty McCreery concert at Dixie State University stadium; fireworks at dark (435-627-4560 or sgcity.org)
WAYNE COUNTY
Torrey: Apple Days, July 6, 7 p.m., patriotic program at LDS church; July 7, 7 a.m., breakfast at park pavilion; 8 a.m., race at fire department; 10 a.m., parade followed by festivities; 8 p.m., the Muddy Boots Band concert and dance on Main Street (facebook.com/TorreyAppleDays)
WEBER COUNTY
Farr West City: July 4, 7 a.m., 5K at City Hall and breakfast at Mountain View Park; 8 a.m., flag ceremony; 9:30 a.m., parade; 5 p.m., dinner and festivities; fireworks at dark (farrwestcity.net)
Huntsville: July 4, 7 a.m., breakfast at city park and 5K and fun run; 9:45 a.m., flag ceremony followed by parade and festivities; 2:30 p.m., patriotic program at LDS church; 6 p.m., entertainment; 9 p.m., dance; fireworks at dark (huntsvilletown.com/independence-day-celebration)
Liberty: Liberty Days, July 4, 7:30 a.m., breakfast at city park; 9 a.m., flag ceremony and parade followed by festivities; 5:30 p.m., Clive Romney and Andrew Wiscombe concert; 6 p.m., dinner; 8 p.m., dancing; fireworks and patriotic program at dusk (801-389-4781 or libertydays.com)
North Ogden: Cherry Days, July 4, 6:30 a.m., patriotic program at city park; 7 a.m., breakfast and 5K; 9:30 a.m., parades; 10 a.m., car show and festivities; 8 p.m., concert at Barker Park; fireworks at dark (801-737-0587 or northogdencherrydays.com)Comment on this story
Ogden: June 29-30, 5:30 p.m., rodeo and fireworks at Golden Spike Event Center facebook.com/betterjustride.com)
Plain City: July 2, Ryan Shupe and the Rubberband concert and festivities at Lee Olsen Park; July 3, 5 p.m., car show; movie at dusk; July 4, 5K; parade; fireworks at dark (plaincityutah.org)
Riverdale: July 4, 7 a.m., flag ceremony with Matt Jensen at city park; 7:30 a.m., breakfast and 5K; 9 a.m., parades followed by festivities; fireworks at dark (riverdalecity.com)
Snowbasin: June 29, 8 p.m., Utah Symphony Patriotic Celebration with Rachel Potter (801-399-9214 or symphonyballet.org)