SALT LAKE CITY — The following is a list of Fourth of July celebrations throughout the state of Utah. Please note that this is not an all-inclusive list. Email [email protected] with information, including location, dates and times, for any additional holiday events in Utah.

BEAVER COUNTY

Beaver: July 4, 2 p.m., free swim at city pool; 5 p.m., festivities at Tushar Mountain Fourplex; 7 p.m., free hot dogs and Roger Grimshaw Band concert; 7:30 p.m., parade lineup; fireworks at dark (435-438-2451 or facebook.com/beavercityutahusa)

Milford: July 3, 9 p.m., moonlight run at high school; July 4, 10 a.m., Main Street parade followed by festivities at Pavilion Park; 1 p.m., free swim at city pool; fireworks at dark; July 6, 9 p.m., dance (435-387-2711 or facebook.com/milfordcity)

Minersville: July 4, 9:30 a.m., parade; 10:30 a.m., patriotic program at LDS church; 11 a.m., festivities at park; noon, lunch; 3 p.m., free swim at city pool; fireworks at dark (435-386-2242 or minersvilletown.com)

BOX ELDER COUNTY

Brigham City: July 4, 7:30 a.m., breakfast at Rees Park; 8:45 a.m., flag ceremony and program; 10 a.m., festivities and swim at pool; 8 p.m., Greg Simpson concert; fireworks at dark (bcutah.org)

CACHE COUNTY

Hyrum: June 30, 10:30 a.m., youth parade at city square, followed by festivities; July 1, 7 p.m., patriotic program with Mike Schlappi at City Square; July 4, 7 a.m., Freedom Run and breakfast; noon, parade and festivities; 8 p.m., entertainment and fireworks at soccer fields; 10:30 p.m., teen dance at Elite Hall (hyrumcity.org)

Lewiston: July 3, 7 p.m., rodeo at fairgrounds; July 4, 6 a.m., flag ceremony and breakfast; 7 a.m., Border Run; 9:15 a.m., parade; 11:30 a.m., flag ceremony with Ed Taylor; noon, rodeo and festivities; fireworks at dark (lewiston-ut.org)

Logan: Cache Valley Cruise-In, July 5, 8 p.m., sock hop at fairgrounds; July 6-7, 9 a.m., car show; July 6, 7 p.m., Nitty Gritty Dirt Band with Brenn Hill concert; July 7, 8 a.m., breakfast and festivities; 6:30 p.m., Main Street Cruising Parade (cachevalleycruisein.net)

Utah State University: Freedom Fire Celebration and Fireworks Show, July 3, 8 p.m., Mile Marker 6, the Strike and Party Crashers concert at USU Maverik Stadium, followed by fireworks at dark (loganutah.org)

CARBON COUNTY

Price: Energy Days, July 4, 5 p.m., music and festivities at fairgrounds; fireworks at dark (castlecountry.com)

Scofield: Pleasant Valley Days, June 29, dinner at night; June 30, 7 a.m., breakfast; 11 a.m., parade followed by festivities; fireworks at the lake at dusk and dancing at the pavilion (pleasantvalleydays.com)

DAGGETT COUNTY

Dutch John: Freedom Festival, July 6, 6 p.m, Penrose and Off the Chain concert at Flaming Gorge Resort; July 7, breakfast in morning at church in Dutch John; noon, car show at resort; fireworks at dark at Dutch John (search Dutch John Freedom Festival on Facebook)

DAVIS COUNTY

Centerville: June 30, 8 p.m., youth dance at City Hall; July 3, 5 p.m., festival and entertainment at Smith Park; 6:30 p.m., children’s parade at White Church; fireworks at dark; July 4, 7 a.m., breakfast at Smith Park; 7 a.m., 5K at City Hall; 9 a.m., Main Street parade followed by festivities (801-295-3477 or centervilleut.net)

Clearfield: July 2, 7 p.m., Clearfield Community Band concert at City Hall; July 3, 7:30 p.m., pool party at Aquatic Center; 7 p.m., games and movie at Fisher Park; July 4, 7 a.m., fun run; 7:30 a.m., breakfast; 9:30 a.m., parade; 4 p.m., Indie Music Festival at Fisher Park; fireworks at dark (clearfieldcity.org)

Kaysville: July 1, 7 p.m., patriotic devotional at Davis High School; July 3, 9 p.m., block party on Main Street and Center Street; July 4, 6:30 a.m., breakfast at Davis Technology College; 7:30 a.m., 5K and 10K at Davis High School; 10 a.m., Main Street parade; 6 p.m., Craig Nybo and Band followed by Ryan Shupe and the Rubberband at Barnes Park; fireworks at dark (kaysville city.com)

Layton: Liberty Days, July 1, 7 p.m., Voices of Liberty concert at Ed Kenley Amphitheater; July 4, 6 a.m., breakfast at Layton Commons Park; July 4, 7:15 a.m., fun run and walk; 8:30 a.m., flag ceremony at amphitheater; 10 a.m., parade; noon, Surf ‘n’ Swim and festivities at park; 8 p.m., New American Philharmonic Symphony with Cannoneers at amphitheater; fireworks at dark (laytoncity.org)

North Salt Lake: June 30, 7 a.m., 5K at Legacy Park; July 2, 7 p.m., car show at Eaglewood Golf Course; July 3, 5 p.m., festivities and live music; fireworks at dark (nslcity.org)

West Point: July 4, 6 a.m., flag ceremony at Veterans Memorial; 6:30 a.m., breakfast at bowery and 5K; 8:30 a.m., parade followed by festivities; 6 p.m., dinner in the park and Noelle Bybee and Eclipse 6 concert; fireworks at dark followed by movie (westpointcity.org)

West Bountiful City: July 3, 6 p.m., safety fair and Endless Summer Band concert at city park; fireworks at dark; July 4, 7:30 a.m., flag raising ceremony at City Hall; 10:30 a.m., parade; 11:30 a.m., festivities in the park (wbcity.org)

DUCHESNE COUNTY

Brian Champagne Kulture Krash car show on the grass at Fisher Park in Clearfield. Many towns will host car shows in addition to Fourth of July festivities in Utah. Some of those places include Logan, Dutch John, North Salt Lake, Riverton, Blanding, Moroni, Grantsville, Tooele, North Ogden and Plain City.

Duchesne City: July 4, 7 a.m., breakfast at Wallace Park; noon, swim at city pool; 6 p.m., concert at fairgrounds; 5 p.m., parade; fireworks at dark (435-738-2464 or search Duchesne City Utahon Facebook)

EMERY COUNTY

Huntington: Heritage Days, June 29-30, 8 p.m., rodeo at arena; July 1, 7 p.m., patriotic program at Main Street LDS Stake Center; July 2, 2:30 p.m., festivities at city park; 5 p.m., dinner followed by entertainment; July 3, 4 p.m., festivities; 9:15 p.m., bike parade and kid’s fireworks; July 4, 7:30 a.m., flag ceremony and breakfast; 10 a.m., parade followed by festivities; fireworks at dark (huntingtonut.com)

GARFIELD COUNTY

Panguitch: July 4, breakfast, parade, games and fireworks (panguitch.com)

Tropic: July 4, 10 a.m., parade at town park followed by races, program and lunch; 5 p.m., dinner; fireworks at dark at Ruby’s Inn, pending (townoftropicut.gov)

GRAND COUNTY

Moab: fireworks at dark (moabchamber.com)

IRON COUNTY

Brian Head: Main Event, June 30-July 1, June 30, 11 a.m. music throughout the day; June 30, fireworks at dark, fire conditions permitting; July 4, 9:30 a.m., music and festivities; fireworks at dark, fire conditions permitting (brianhead.com)

Cedar City: July 4, 9 a.m., parade followed by festivities at Main Street Park; fireworks at dark (cedarlionsclub.com)

Enoch: July 4, 7 p.m., 5K through neighborhood; 6 p.m., dinner at Old Enoch Park; fireworks at dark (cityofenoch.org)

Parowan: July 4, 10 a.m., Main Street parade; followed by festivities at city park (parowan.org)

JUAB COUNTY

Nephi: July 4, 9 a.m., festivities at city park; fireworks at dusk at Juab High School (435-623-0822)

KANE COUNTY

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Members of the Sundance ski patrol and ski team ski make their way down the slopes with Big Betsy — a giant American flag commissioned by the nonprofit group Follow the Flag — at Sundance Ski Resort on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, to kick off the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Many cities throughout Utah will host events this Fourth of July.

Duck Creek Village: July 7, 8 a.m., breakfast at fire station; 4 p.m., concert at Duck Creek Village; 5 p.m., block party; 6:30 p.m., parade (duckcreekvillage.com)

Kanab: July 4, 6 a.m., breakfast at State Bank and Color Run/Walk; 10 a.m., parade; 11 a.m., lunch and festivities at Jacob Hamblin Park; 5 p.m., Carver Louis concert; 6 p.m., dinner; fireworks at dark (kanabfourth.com)

MILLARD COUNTY

Delta: July 1, 7 p.m., patriotic program at Millard County Fairgrounds; July 3, 7 p.m., children’s parade at city park; July 4, 6 a.m., patriotic tribute and 5K; 7 a.m., breakfast; 9:30 a.m., parade followed by festivities; fireworks at dark (delta.utah.gov)

Fillmore: July 3, 6:30 p.m., children’s parade; 7 p.m., food at Statehouse Park and swim at East Millard Pool; 8 p.m., dance at Statehouse Legislative Hall followed by movie; July 4, 7 a.m., flag ceremony and breakfast; 9 a.m., fun run; 10 a.m., parade followed by festivities; 8 p.m., Whitney Lusk concert; fireworks at dark (fillmorecity.org)

MORGAN COUNTY

Morgan: July 4, 7 a.m., breakfast; 8 a.m., flag ceremony; 10 a.m., parade followed by festivities at fairground; 2 p.m., cardboard boat float; 7 p.m., talent show at fairgrounds followed by concert and fireworks at dark (morganchamber.org)

PIUTE COUNTY

Circleville: July 4, 10 a.m., parade; 11 a.m., program followed by lunch at elementary school; 1 p.m., festivities; fireworks at dark (piute.org)

RICH COUNTY

Carter Williams, KSL.com Fireworks at Smith's Ballpark after a game in 2017. The Salt Lake Bees will play over the holiday again this year.

Woodruff: Woodruff Homecoming, June 28 and 30, team events; July 3, 8 a.m., rodeo events; 6 p.m., rodeo; 9 p.m., dance at Town Hall; July 4, 10 a.m., parade; 11 a.m., food and Saddle Strings concert at town park; 2 p.m., rodeo (facebook.com/woodruffhomecoming)

SALT LAKE COUNTY

East Millcreek: July 4, 7 a.m., breakfast; 9 a.m., parade, flag ceremony and carnival at Evergreen Park (emclions.com)

Holladay: July 4, 8 a.m., breakfast; 9 a.m., bike parade; 8:30 p.m., Strike concert, fireworks at dusk (cityofholladay.com)

Magna: July 4, 7 a.m., flag ceremony and breakfast; 7:30 a.m., 5K; noon, parade and festivities; 8 p.m., concert; fireworks at dark (801-688-8485 or magnautah.org)

Midvale: June 29, 6:30 p.m., Utah National Guard 23rd Army Band at city park (385-313-0278 or midvalearts.com)

Murray: July 4, 6:30 a.m, breakfast at Murray Park; 8 a.m. fun run; 8:30 a.m., parade and festivities; 8:30 p.m., Imagine concert; fireworks at dark (801-264-2614 or murray.utah.gov)

Riverton: Town Days, June 29-30 and July 2, 5 p.m., carnival and festivities at city park; 8 p.m., rodeo at arena; July 3, noon, carnival; movie at dusk; July 4, 6:30 a.m., flag ceremony; 7 a.m., breakfast, bike ride and race; 10 a.m., carnival and festivities; fireworks at dark; July 7, 11 a.m., car show at City Hall (801-254-0704 or rivertoncity.com)

Sandy: July 4, 6:50 a.m., flag ceremony; 7 a.m., 5K; 10 a.m., festivities at South Towne Promenade; 6 p.m., parade; 8 p.m., the Salamanders concert; fireworks at dark (801-568-7100 or sandy.utah.gov)

Salt Lake City Liberty Park: July 4, fireworks at dark (slc.gov/events)

Salt Lake City NHMU: Fourth of July Blast, July 4, 5 p.m., Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, (801-581-4303 or nhmu.utah.edu)

Smith’s Ball Park: July 4 and 6-8, Salt Lake Bees vs. Chihuahuas, fireworks after games (801-325-2273 or milb.com)

South Salt Lake: July 3, 6 p.m., veterans reception at Columbus Center; July 4, 7:30 a.m., fun run at Fitts Park; 8 a.m., breakfast and flag ceremony; 9:30 a.m., parade; 11 a.m. festivities (801-483-6076 or southsaltlakecity.com)

This Is the Place Heritage Park: Liberty Days, July 4, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (801-582-1847 or thisistheplace.org)

West Jordan: Western Stampede at Veterans Memorial Park, June 30, 8 a.m., fun run; June 30 and July 2-3, 3 p.m., and July 4, noon, carnival; July 2-4, 8 p.m., rodeo; July 4, 8 a.m., breakfast; 10:30 a.m., parade and festivities; 9:30 p.m., outdoor movie; fireworks at dark (801-569-5100 or westernstampede.com)

SAN JUAN COUNTY

Blanding: July 3, 2 p.m., car show, dinner and festivities at Central Park; July 4, 6:30 a.m., 5K; 8 a.m., breakfast; 10 a.m., parade followed by festivities; 5 p.m., dinner; 7 p.m., High Society concert at Centennial Park; fireworks at dark (435-678-2791 or blanding-ut.gov)

SANPETE COUNTY

Gunnison: July 3, 5 p.m., food and motorcycle show at park; 7 p.m., auction; 9 p.m., Imagine concert; fireworks at dark; July 4, 6:30 a.m., flag ceremony and breakfast; 9 a.m., parade followed by festivities; noon, swim at city pool (435-528-7969 or gunnisoncity.org)

Moroni: July 3, 5 p.m., car show at City Hall Park; 5:30 p.m., dinner; July 4, 6 a.m., fun run; 7 a.m., breakfast; 8 a.m., flag ceremony; 10 a.m., parade followed by festivities Center Street Ballpark; 7:30 p.m., dinner and festivities; fireworks at dark (facebook.com/moronicity)

Mt. Pleasant: Hub City Days, June 29-July 4, times vary, carnival at city park; July 2, 7 p.m., rodeo at arena; July 3, 8 p.m., rodeo; July 4, 6 a.m., 5K and 10K at North Sanpete High School; 7 a.m., breakfast at city park followed by festivities; 11 a.m. parades; fireworks at dark (mtpleasantcity.com)

SEVIER COUNTY

Richfield: July 1, 7 p.m., Patriotic Program at Sevier Valley Center; July 3, 6:30 p.m., children’s parade; 7 p.m., Vinyl Fusion concert; 8 p.m., “Field of Stars” at high school; July 4, 6 a.m., cannon salute; 7 a.m., fun run and 5K; 9:30 a.m., parade followed by festivities; noon, swim at city pool; fireworks at dark; 10 p.m., dance at pool (435-896-6439 or search Richfield Utah Hometown 4th of July on Facebook)

SUMMIT COUNTY

Deer Valley: Utah Symphony Patriotic Celebration with Rachel Potter, June 30, 7:30 p.m. Deer Valley Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City (801-533-6683 or deervalleymusicfestival.org)

Henefer: July 4, 7 a.m., 5K and bike-a-thon; 7:30 a.m., flag ceremony; 8 a.m., breakfast; 2 p.m., parade; 6 p.m., dinner; 7:30 p.m., Charlie Jenkins concert; fireworks at dark (heneferutah.org)

Oakley: July 4, 7 a.m., 5K; 10 a.m., parade; 11:30 a.m., patriotic program followed by lunch; 1 p.m., junior rodeo and festivities; 8 p.m., rodeo followed by fireworks; July 5-7, 8 p.m., rodeo; July 7, 8 a.m., breakfast (oakleycity.com)

Park City: July 4, 11 a.m., Main Street parade followed by entertainment at city park (historicparkcityutah.com)

TOOELE COUNTY

Grantsville: July 4, 7 a.m., breakfast at fire station; 7 a.m., fun run and 5K at high school; 8 a.m., flag ceremony; 10 a.m., car show and festivities at Cherry Street Park; 11 a.m., parade; fireworks at dark (grantsvilleut.gov)

Tooele: July 29, 7 p.m., Peter Breinholt concert at Aquatic Center Park; movie at dusk; July 2, 4 p.m., festivities followed by car show and dinner; July 3, Terri Clark concert at high school stadium followed by fireworks; 8 p.m., rodeo at Deseret Peak Complex; July 4, 7 a.m., breakfast at Veterans Memorial Park; 8:30 a.m., 5K at Settlement Canyon; 9 a.m., parade followed by car show and festivities at Aquatic Center Park; 8 p.m., rodeo and fireworks (tooelecity.org)

UINTAH COUNTY

Vernal: July 4, 10 a.m., parade (vernalchamber.com)

UTAH COUNTY

Lehi: July 4, 7 p.m., festivities at Thanksgiving Point; fireworks at dark (801-768-2300 or thanksgivingpoint.org)

Orem: July 2-4, festivities at SCERA Park (freedomfestival.org)and (criesoffreedom.com/)

Pleasant Grove: July 4, fireworks at dark at Discovery Park (plgrove.org)

Provo: America’s Freedom Festival, June 30, 6:30 p.m., Freedom Awards Gala at UVCC; July 1, 7 p.m., patriotic service with Stephen W. Owen and 23rd Army Band at Marriott Center; July 4, 9 a.m., parade; 8 p.m., Stadium of Fire with OneRepublic at LaVell Edwards Stadium followed by fireworks at dark (freedomfestival.org)

WASATCH COUNTY

Heber: July 4, 8 a.m., Freedom Train, Heber Valley Railroad (435-654-5601 or hebervalleyrr.org)

Midway: July 4, 7 a.m., flag ceremony at town square; 8 a.m., breakfast; 9 a.m., art displays followed by home tours and festivities; fireworks at dark (435-654-3223 or midwaycityut.org)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Hurricane: July 4, 8 a.m., breakfast at community center; 8:30 a.m., parade; 9:15 a.m., patriotic program; 9:30 a.m., festivities; noon, swim at city pool; fireworks at dark (435-635-2609 or cityofhurricane.com)

Springdale: July 4, 7:30 a.m., breakfast at elementary school; 9 a.m., parade (springdaletown.com)

St. George: July 4, 6:30 a.m., 4K at town square; 7:30 a.m., breakfast; 7:45 a.m., parade followed by festivities; 7:30 p.m., Scotty McCreery concert at Dixie State University stadium; fireworks at dark (435-627-4560 or sgcity.org)

WAYNE COUNTY

Torrey: Apple Days, July 6, 7 p.m., patriotic program at LDS church; July 7, 7 a.m., breakfast at park pavilion; 8 a.m., race at fire department; 10 a.m., parade followed by festivities; 8 p.m., the Muddy Boots Band concert and dance on Main Street (facebook.com/TorreyAppleDays)

WEBER COUNTY

Farr West City: July 4, 7 a.m., 5K at City Hall and breakfast at Mountain View Park; 8 a.m., flag ceremony; 9:30 a.m., parade; 5 p.m., dinner and festivities; fireworks at dark (farrwestcity.net)

Huntsville: July 4, 7 a.m., breakfast at city park and 5K and fun run; 9:45 a.m., flag ceremony followed by parade and festivities; 2:30 p.m., patriotic program at LDS church; 6 p.m., entertainment; 9 p.m., dance; fireworks at dark (huntsvilletown.com/independence-day-celebration)

Liberty: Liberty Days, July 4, 7:30 a.m., breakfast at city park; 9 a.m., flag ceremony and parade followed by festivities; 5:30 p.m., Clive Romney and Andrew Wiscombe concert; 6 p.m., dinner; 8 p.m., dancing; fireworks and patriotic program at dusk (801-389-4781 or libertydays.com)

North Ogden: Cherry Days, July 4, 6:30 a.m., patriotic program at city park; 7 a.m., breakfast and 5K; 9:30 a.m., parades; 10 a.m., car show and festivities; 8 p.m., concert at Barker Park; fireworks at dark (801-737-0587 or northogdencherrydays.com)

Ogden: June 29-30, 5:30 p.m., rodeo and fireworks at Golden Spike Event Center facebook.com/betterjustride.com)

Plain City: July 2, Ryan Shupe and the Rubberband concert and festivities at Lee Olsen Park; July 3, 5 p.m., car show; movie at dusk; July 4, 5K; parade; fireworks at dark (plaincityutah.org)

Riverdale: July 4, 7 a.m., flag ceremony with Matt Jensen at city park; 7:30 a.m., breakfast and 5K; 9 a.m., parades followed by festivities; fireworks at dark (riverdalecity.com)

Snowbasin: June 29, 8 p.m., Utah Symphony Patriotic Celebration with Rachel Potter (801-399-9214 or symphonyballet.org)