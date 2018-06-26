PROVO — Bronco Mendenhall spoke to some boosters recently, telling them his team only had a third of the ACC-type players he hoped to have in a few more recruiting cycles.

He got criticism for it in some circles and it was an item of debate even back in Utah, where Mendenhall grew up and attended American Fork High and Snow College.

When Gary Crowton hired Mendenhall to be his defensive coordinator back in 2001, one of the first things I admired about him was how he didn't sugar coat things. He was frank, direct, honest and very open.

Here is a discussion on Mendenhall I had with colleague Brandon Gurney when this report surfaced in a Virginia newspaper.