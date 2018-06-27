THE DATING GAME

Newly acquired Dallas Maverick Luka Doncic has high aspirations — and not just in basketball.

Doncic told Bleacher Report he wouldn’t mind dating Jennifer Aniston.

“I hear she’s single now,” he said. “I mean, she’s nice. I just like her.”

Wrong number, dude. Please hang up and try again.

Basketball players looking for dates should call 1-800-KARDASHIAN. Operators are standing by.

Tom Smart Utah's Kyrylo Fesenko blocks the King's DeMarcus Cousins as the Utah Jazz defeat the Sacramento Kings 94-83 in NBA basketball Monday, Nov. 22, 2010, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Tom Smart, Deseret News)

KYRYLO'S CRUSH

Doncic isn’t the first Euro to have a crush on the “Friends” star.

In 2009, Jazz reserve Kyrylo Fesenko said he avoided staring at celebrities during Lakers games, but "I would do it, I'd be really happy if I see Jennifer Aniston. I watch her, like, 25 seasons."

Which is, like, 21 seasons longer than his career.

Darko Vojinovic Egypt goalkeeper Essam El Hadary deflects a penalty during the group A match between Saudi Arabia and Egypt at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia, Monday, June 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

A BYGONE AGE

Egyptian goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary, 45, is the oldest player in World Cup history.

How old is he?

He remembers when people thought U.S. men’s soccer would rule.

Denis Poroy Washington State coach Mike Leach watches from the sideline during the first half of the team's Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game against Michigan State on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

WE GOT A GENIUS

Washington State coach Mike Leach blasted USA Today columnist Dan Wolken on Twitter for a column criticizing him.

Leach wrote, “Wolken is clearly a brilliant man, because he can write an article, without any sources, only his brilliance.”

Rock On is thinking: “You mean there’s another way to write?”

SIMPLY SEMANTICS

NBA draft wonk Adrian Wojnarowski was apparently among media told not to report picks ahead of the official announcement. So the ESPN star simply substituted the phrase “will select” with euphemisms such as “are enamored with,” “is zeroing in on” and “have no plans to pass on.”

Or in the case of the Jazz’s Luther Wright (1993), “regret ever seeing.”

Charlie Neibergall Duke guard Grayson Allen enters a news conference at the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Omaha, Neb. Duke faces Kansas in a regional final on Sunday. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

FOOT FALL

Larry Brown Sports listed the best and worst picks of the 2018 NBA draft. Utah made the list, with its Grayson Allen selection rated third best.

You might say 20 other teams “tripped up” by not picking him.

David J. Phillip Houston Astros' Alex Bregman points to dugout after hitting a game-winning double to score two runs against the Tampa Bay Rays during the ninth inning of a baseball game Monday, June 18, 2018, in Houston. The Astros won 5-4. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

IT’S A GAMBLE

Houston Astro Alex Bregman shaved his mustache between at-bats last week.

Pete Rose allegedly could be heard mumbling: “Did someone mention shaving? Cause I never did any of that!”

HOT-DOGGING IT

Dwight Perry, Seattle Times, on competitive eater Joey Chestnut saying he’d face Takeru Kobayashi if the latter would unblock him on Twitter: “Frankly, if we were Joey, Twitter isn’t the blockage we’d be most worried about.”

HORSE SENSE

Humor writer RJ Currie on sportsdeke.com: “Can’t say if Donald Trump will ask this year’s Triple Crown winner to the White House, but I’m pretty sure Justify is going to say ‘neigh.’”