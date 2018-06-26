SALT LAKE CITY — T-Mobile has a new app and a service aimed at helping families.

T-Mobile launched a new subscription plan that includes an add-on called FamilyMode, which will help families keep an eye on how much their children use their screens and the internet.

The app will provide location updates as well as browser and app history. Parents can also introduce internet time limits and schedules for users too.

Parents can access the app through both an internet connection and cellphone connectivity.

The monthly service will cost $10 a month for both iOS and Android users.

FamilyMode drops Friday.

According The Verge, T-Mobile is also selling a new gadget called Home Base, which will serve as a middleman between your router and your device. The Home Base helps people monitor the internet throughout an entire household and not just for other T-Mobile users.

The Home Base on its own will cost $100.

However, T-Mobile will sell FamilyMode subscribers a Home Base add-on for an extra $20.

According to PCMag, FamilyMode is basically a T-Mobile version of Circle with Disney, which allows you to monitor the internet habits of your home network.

Other cellphone carriers sell similar products. Verizon sells the Smart Family app, which helps parents monitor kids’ phone use, according to CNET.

Earlier in June, Apple revealed its new screen-time controls for children, which will debut with the new iOS 12 software later this year, according to the Deseret News.

Parents will have a chance to monitor their children’s habits and set time limits for how long their kids can use their devices.