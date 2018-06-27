SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns probably won’t biff it when they hear the top slang word in the state.

A new research report form PlayNJ, an online gambling website, revealed the top slang term for every state. The results came after PlayNJ conducted a survey of more than 2,000 Americans about the language barrier within the United States.

The word “biffed” topped the Beehive State. The report defined the word as “used to describe falling down, tripping or doing anything completely embarrassing.”

Example: "Ah, man, he biffed it." It should not be confused with Biff Tannen, the bully from the "Back to the Future" series.

“Sluff” — “a synonym for ‘ditch’ when referring to something you want to skip, like a class or event” — was almost mentioned among the Beehive State's top slang words.

Neighboring state Colorado’s top slang word was “Gaper,” which is a derogatory term for a novice skier. “Colorado Kool-Aid,” a nickname for Coors beer from Colorado, also did well.

<a href="https://www.playnj.com/slang-map-usa/" target="_blank"><img src="https://www.playnj.com/slang-map-usa/dist/images/opengraph_cf92f2e8.png" alt="Embed this app" border="0"></a><br><span style="font-size: 12px;">Click the image to open the full interactive version (via <a href="https://www.playnj.com/slang-map-usa/">Play USA</a>).</span>

Nevada’s top word was “long hauled,” which is a reference to “the practice of taxi drivers of taking you a longer route than necessary, thus overcharging you,” according to the report.

The term “whales” — meaning “the high rolling gamblers who will play a $100,000 roll of the dice without concern” — was also a popular word for Nevada.

Meanwhile, Wyoming’s top slang terms included, “couple two three,” which means “a few,” and “greenie,” which is a “derogatory word that Wyoming natives use to describe Colorado tourists, as Colorado license plates are green in color.’

The top slang words nationwide include:

Bro

Bubbler

Crick

Finna

Fixin’ to

Flee

Holler

Howdy

Pop

Tater

Wicked

Y’all

Yonder

You betcha

You can read the entire interactive mapat PlayNJ.

The report also found that 41 percent of Americans feel their state has specific words and phrases that people from outside the state wouldn’t understand.

Hawaii, Louisiana and much of the Southeastern U.S. said their language includes slang terms that the bulk of Americans won’t understand.