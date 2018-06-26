Paris Johnson has joined the Utah State women's basketball staff as an assistant coach, as announced by head coach Jerry Finkbeiner.

Johnson joins the Aggies after spending the last two seasons as the director of player personnel at San Diego State. In that role, Johnson coordinated film exchange, edited film and developed the team highlight videos. She also served as the team’s assistant recruiting coordinator, handled the team’s social media pages and oversaw the Aztecs’ student managers. She was also responsible for coordinating the team's community service activities. Additionally, Johnson served as an interim assistant coach this spring, assisting in recruiting efforts and post player development.

"I would like to thank God first. None of this would be possible without Him. I also want to thank coach Stacie Terry and the staff at San Diego State for everything," Johnson said. "I would like to thank Jana Doggett and coach Finkbeiner for this great opportunity to coach at Utah State. The staff, family environment and the beautiful location helped make my decision. This is where I want to be. I am excited to get on campus and continue moving forward with the team's success. Go Aggies!"

Johnson was a four-year letterwinner at San Diego State from 2008-11. She is one of 21 1,000-point scorers in Aztec history, finishing her career with 1,598 points. She still holds the single-game (nine), single-season (94) and career (267) blocks records at SDSU. Johnson was a four-time all-Mountain West honoree and helped the Aztecs to the Mountain West Tournament championship in 2010, which led to a Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

"Paris had an outstanding collegiate career and played professionally. Coming from California, she brings a nice package to our staff for recruiting and basketball experience," Finkbeiner said. "As a person, she stacks up just as nicely. She brings great character to our program, and we are excited to add her to our staff."

Johnson earned a bachelor's degree in social science at San Diego State, graduating in 2011. She went on to play basketball overseas for five years, making stops in Australia, Poland, Spain, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates. Prior to joining the SDSU staff, Johnson served as the camp director at Skyhawks Sports Academy’s San Diego camp in the summer of 2015, supervising coaching staffs and coordinating daily lessons.