SALT LAKE CITY — Criminal charges were filed Tuesday against a man who was found walking naked with a 12-year-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert out of Colorado.

David Glenn Freeman, 60, of Crestone, Colorado, was charged Tuesday in 6th District Court in Panguitch with child kidnapping, a first-degree felony; lewdness involving a child, a class A misdemeanor; and reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor.

On Saturday, the Saguache County Sheriff's Office in Colorado issued an Amber Alert for a 12-year-old boy who they believed was with Freeman. The boy was last seen about 30 hours prior to the alert being issued.

Sunday night, in the Pass Creek area near Panguitch Lake, Garfield County sheriff's deputies received a call of "two naked individuals … harassing campers," according to a jail report. The two were given food and water by another camper, but told not to come back when they went back to the camper a second time, the report states.

Monday morning, deputies received another report that "a young boy and an older man were both naked at the Bear Paw Resort. This description matched the Amber Alert that the dispatch had received the night before," according to the report.

This time, deputies found the two. After having both put clothes on, Freeman was handcuffed, the report states.

"The juvenile stated that they had been out all night without clothing and that they had slept on the ground under a tree. He stated that they had come from Colorado and traveled through Escalante and purchased tents and sleeping bags while in route," according to the report. "The juvenile stated that they had left Colorado three days ago."

Freeman made several statements to detectives including, “He is better off with me than his dad," "His dad beats him with a belt," and "If you will look he has bruising," the report states.

Deputies found the vehicle the two were traveling in and evidence of possible sexual activity, according to the report.

Deputies noted that "the FBI is currently pursuing federal charges on Freeman."

An initial appearance in state court is scheduled for Wednesday.