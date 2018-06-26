IVINS, Washington County — An Ivins woman was charged Tuesday with slipping drugs into her husband's drink after saying she "didn't want to deal" with him.

The woman, 29, is charged in 5th District Court with surreptitious administering of a substance, a third-degree felony.

On Monday, the woman crushed at least 10 Alprazolam pills — commonly referred to by its brand name Xanax — and seven Tylenols and put them "in a coffee cup filled with wine" and served it to her husband, according to charging documents.

The husband took a drink of the wine "and quickly noticed it tasted funny, police say. He went to the kitchen sink and poured it out and noticed white chunks and powder mixed into the drink," the charges state.

When interviewed by police, Sarah Cooper said "she was not trying to hurt her husband, she was just trying to make it so she didn't have to deal with him tonight," according to the charges.

An initial appearance in court was scheduled for Tuesday.