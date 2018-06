I interview the Deseret News' Brandon Gurney in this week's episode, and he recaps some of the highlights of BYU Football Media Day. We also dig into the QB battle and why he believes the coaches haven't decided on the starter, and then he predicts who he thinks might be the starter. Every year, I ask Brandon which freshmen will make an impact, and he gives two names.

