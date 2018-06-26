SALT LAKE CITY — Jimmy Fallon doesn’t understand why President Donald Trump tweeted at him.

On Monday night, Fallon opened “The Tonight Show” addressing President Trump’s Twitter attacks on him, asking the president, “Why are you tweeting at me?”

"Before we begin, I just wanna give a shout-out to our show's number one fan, the president of the United States!" Fallon said. "As you may have heard, last night, the president of the United States went after me on Twitter, so Melania, if you're watching, I don't think your anti-bullying campaign is working."

Fallon said he planned to tweet back at the president Sunday but held back when he realized Trump probably had “more important things to do.”

"Then I thought, 'Wait, shouldn't he have more important things to do?'" Fallon said. "He's the president! What are you doing? Why are you tweeting at me?"

Fallon also dismissed Trump’s claim that Fallon called him for “monster ratings.”

"I've never called this human in my life. I don't have his number, I don't want his number," Fallon said during the show. "By the way, Donald, I don't know if you've seen my ratings the past two years, but you didn't help."

On Monday, President Trump said in a tweet that Fallon “is now whimpering to all that he did the famous ‘hair show’ with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have “humanized” me-he is taking heat. He called & said ‘monster ratings.’”

Trump’s tweet referenced a 2016 episode of “The Tonight Show” in which Fallon playfully messed with Trump’s hair and failed to ask him any meaningful political questions, even though Trump was in a dead heat with Hillary Clinton for the presidential election.

Critics bashed Fallon at the time for the episode. He admitted to The New York Times at the time he regretted the decision. More recently, he told The Hollywood Reporterhe would do the episode differently if he did it today.

Trump told Fallon Monday to “be a man” over the criticism.

In response to Trump’s tweets, Fallon said he planned to donate to the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES), which helps provide educational and legal service to immigrants, according to CNN.

Fallon had a joke for that too during his Monday monologue.

"When Trump heard, he was like, 'I love RAICES. They're my favorite peanut butter cup,'" Fallon said.

Fallon isn't the only comedian in Trump's line of sight. During a rally to support South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, Trump spoke out against Fallon, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel, according to Mashable.

President Trump making fun of Leftist Late Night "Comedians": Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel.



"I mean honestly are these people funny?"



Crowd responds: "No!"#TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/PnWh6yWikw — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) June 26, 2018

"I mean, honestly, are these people funny?" Trump asked the rally. "And I can laugh at myself. Frankly, if I couldn't I'd be in big trouble. But there's no talent, he's not, they're not like, talented people."