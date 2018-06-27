BYU recruit Hank Tuipulotu, the son of former Cougar Peter Tuipulotu, has returned home from his mission to England.

Read about his experiences and his thoughts as he prepares to join the Cougar football program this fall.

“It’s incredible to see so many people from so many different places," Tuipulotu told The Herald in South Carolina. "I’ve never been anywhere that’s been so diverse in my life. There are so many different cultures. It was just amazing for people to be so hospitable to us, as the missionaries. They were all very open and willing to discuss what we believe, in Jesus Christ. That was very special.”

BYU coaching experience

The Cougars enhanced their coaching experience on the offensive side of the ball, highlighted by new offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes.

“No one can predict how many games we’ll win or how many points we’ll score,” Grimes told reporters at the annual BYU football media day on Friday. “That depends on so many factors. But I have confidence we’ll play with a lot of energy and we’ll play a tough physical brand of football and we’ll be able to both run and pass the ball effectively.”

Tight end commits

BYU received a commitment from Ethan Erickson, a tight end from Kahuku, Hawaii. Read more about Erickson, and watch his highlights here.

And finally ...

What are the most prolific passing performances in BYU history? See a ranking of them here at JMoneySports.com.