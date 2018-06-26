SALT LAKE CITY — Elizabeth Smart is having another baby.

Smart announced in an Instagram post Monday night that she and husband Matthew Gilmour are pregnant with their third child.

The baby is expected in November, Smart said in her post.

See the post below.

The Salt Lake City native — who was taken from her home on June 5, 2002, and found alive the next year after spending nine months suffering from physical and sexual abuse — now travels the country on book and speaking tours, advocating for survivors of sexual and physical abuse.

In a recent interview with the Deseret News, Smart said that her children help her survive each day.

Smart admitted in the interview that she will bring her children with her when she’s on tour.

Figuring out work-life balance isn’t easy, though, she said.

“When I’m out speaking and working, I am there. But when I’m at home, I’m at home and I’m with my children,” she said. “… But (finding the balance) is a struggle. I have two children and I came from a family of six kids and I look at my mom and think, "How on earth did you do that?" I have two and I feel like I don’t know what I’m doing half the time. … I’m open to pointers if anyone has them.”

"When it is day-to-day, mundane life — but I don’t really feel like life is really all that mundane with a 3-year-old and an 11-month-old, so my life tends to be full of fireworks all the time — but I think hope is what gets you through the mundane. It’s that belief in a better future, a belief in the positive in life and the good that will come,” she said. “I think that’s what it is for me, so when I was kidnapped it was that belief that my family would still love me, that they’d still accept me, that they still wanted me back, and that’s what I held onto and that’s how I survived my kidnapping.

“Now, my children, they’re my hope. My family is my hope. I see (a) change coming about in our society that’s a big hope for me,” she added.