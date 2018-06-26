ST. GEORGE — St. George police say two friends who got into a heated argument resulted in one being killed and the other arrested.

On Thursday, Victor Manuel Hernandez, 21, and Luwing Leonardo Lopez, 23, whom police described as friends, went to a home in the 2000 block of 1575 North.

"During the course of the visit, the conversation became heated and Victor stabbed Luwing multiple times, resulting in his death," St. George police said in a prepared statement Tuesday.

What started the fight was unknown.

Officers were called to the house after the stabbing by a third person "who suspected a violent incident had occurred but did not have all the information," police said.

Hernandez "had made statements to witnesses that he killed someone," according to charging documents. When officers arrived at the house, they found a man dead with stab wounds, the charges state.

Hernandez was charged Monday in 5th District Court with murder, a first-degree felony.

Bail was set at $250,000 cash only. An initial court appearance originally scheduled for Monday was rescheduled for Tuesday, according to court records.