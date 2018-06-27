I was standing at the start line of the 800-meter race at the Utah Summer Games, and I felt a little silly. Here I was a 35-year-old mother of eight lined up next to girls half my age. Did I make a mistake? Why was I here? What did I have to prove anyway? After all, it had been 15 years since I had raced this event as a college athlete, and 20 years since I had participated in the Utah Summer Games.

“The Summer Games are for kids,” I thought. “I don’t belong here.”

Then the gun went off, and so did I. Like it or not, I was racing.

I quickly found myself tucked in behind the leader, who was a 15-year-old high school girl. I was having a hard time passing her, not because I couldn’t, but because I knew her parents well. She was a sweet girl who I had watched over the years blossom into a beautiful, strong and very talented young woman.

It wasn’t long before I noticed that she was struggling to hold the pace that she had set for herself, so I decided I needed to make a move to the front.

“Draft off of me,” I told her, as we made it around the turn toward the second straightaway. Having raced this event for years, I knew how hard it was to lead, and I wanted to take that burden from her.

For the next 600 meters, the race was no longer about me, but about pulling my friend’s daughter to a race she could feel good about. And as she crossed the finish line not too long after I had, I could see the smile on her face showing that she had met her goal, and I was so happy for her.

I reached to give her a high-five for a job well done before making my way back to the start line where my sons Ace and Aussie were getting ready to race. Fueled with the energy from the experience I just had, I ran back and forth through the field encouraging my boys at every turn. I wanted them to hear me and know how proud I was of them. Both of them finished strong with near personal-best times.

At that moment, I knew why I was there that day.

It wasn’t because I needed to prove anything to anyone, including myself. I wasn’t there to win, gain new records or even relive my glory days as an athlete on that very same track many years ago.

I was there to help the younger generation of athletes achieve their goals. I was there to encourage them to do their best and to enjoy this sport that has been such an integral part of who I am. I was there to show that you can be an old woman with several children and still run with a smile.

I was there to give my own children experiences and memories to last a lifetime. Because the Utah Summer Games are for children, but they’re also for older ladies like me who really have nothing to prove at all except that they can still enjoy doing what they once did many, many years ago.

The Utah Summer Games are for everyone.