Former BYU forward Payton Dastrup is headed to the Pac-12.

Dastrup, who announced in May that he would be transferring from the Cougar program, tweeted on Monday night that he will be joining the Oregon State Beavers.

An elite recruit out of Mesa, Ariz. in 2014, Dastrup had originally committed to Ohio State before flipping to BYU prior to serving an LDS mission.

Upon returning from his mission, the 6-foot-10, 250-pound Dastrup struggled to get into the Cougars' regular rotation and played only 252 minutes during the 2017-2018 campaign, averaging 3.3 points.