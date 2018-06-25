1 of 6
James Wooldridge, Deseret News
A 6-year-old boy was pulled from a pool at the Crosspointe Condos in Taylorsville and taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition on Monday, June 25, 2018.

TAYLORSVILLE — A 6-year-old boy was in extremely critical condition Monday evening after being found in a pool, police said.

About 7:30 p.m., witnesses at the pool at the Crosspointe Condos in Taylorsville noticed the boy underwater, pulled him out of the pool and performed CPR until medical responders arrived, according to Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray.

Witnesses estimated the boy had been underwater from between five to seven minutes, she said.

He was taken to a hospital and then flown to Primary Children's Hospital in extremely critical condition.

A babysitter was watching the boy, Gray said, but she didn't know whether the babysitter was at the pool at the time of the incident.

No lifeguard was on duty, she added.

