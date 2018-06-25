Tony Dejak
FILE - In this May 7, 2018, file photo, Toronto Raptors head coach Dwane Casey gestures during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland. Two people familiar with the situation say the Detroit Pistons have agreed to a five-year contract with coach Dwane Casey. The people spoke Monday morning, June 11, 2018, to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the move. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)
SANTA MONICA, CALIF.—Dwane Casey has won the NBA's Coach of the Year award for the 2017-2018 season.
Casey coached the Toronto Raptors to the best record in the Eastern Conference, but now coaches the Detroit Pistons after being fired by Toronto after getting swept in the playoffs by the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Casey beat out Utah's Quin Snyder and Boston's Brad Stevens for the award on Monday night.