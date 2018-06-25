SANTA MONICA, CALIF.—Dwane Casey has won the NBA's Coach of the Year award for the 2017-2018 season.

Casey coached the Toronto Raptors to the best record in the Eastern Conference, but now coaches the Detroit Pistons after being fired by Toronto after getting swept in the playoffs by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Casey beat out Utah's Quin Snyder and Boston's Brad Stevens for the award on Monday night.